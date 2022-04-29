All Blacks and Wallabies set for rare midweek Bledisloe Cup clash

All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor goes in for a try against the Wallabies last year.

The Bledisloe Cup clash in Melbourne in September is set to be played in a midweek slot for the first time since George Gregan’s famous tackle in 1994, to avoid a clash between rugby’s showpiece event and the AFL and NRL finals.

Rugby Australia this week took a proposal to New Zealand Rugby to shift the first of the two-game series from a Saturday night to Thursday, September 15, and sources with knowledge of negotiations confirmed to the Sydney Morning Herald the Kiwis have given the thumbs up.

The Thursday night game will be the first midweek Bledisloe Cup clash in 28 years, when Australia beat the All Blacks 20-16 on a Wednesday night in 1994 at a packed Sydney Football Stadium. That test was immortalised by Gregan’s match-winning tackle on Jeff Wilson in the dying minutes.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Sam Whitelock hoists the Bledisloe Cup after the All Blacks’ second victory at Eden Park last year.

The schedule shift is because of changes to the Rugby Championship fixture list in 2022, which saw the usual two-test swing between the Wallabies and the All Blacks moved from its usual August slot to mid-September, and a resulting clash with the AFL and NRL finals.

Rugby Australia are contractually bound to play a Bledisloe Cup game in Melbourne this year, after previously signing a deal to play in the city in 2020. Covid-19 restrictions saw that game moved, however.

The game, which will be played at Marvel Stadium, was originally pencilled to be played on Saturday, September 17, but the clash with a giant AFL preliminary final at the MCG on the same night – potentially featuring the Melbourne Demons – was identified as a concern. Trying to compete with a massive AFL final would be a challenge, both in terms of ticket sales and capturing local attention.

An NRL semifinal is also on September 17, and it could easily be a home game for the Melbourne Storm at AAMI Park.

Sources familiar with discussions said the NRL semifinal clash was a big concern for host broadcaster Nine – owners of the Sydney Morning Herald – given they would be unable to have both blockbuster products on their main channel at the same time. Rugby Australia were aware they would be long-odds to win that fight.

With AFL and NRL finals also on the Friday night, the left-field option of moving the Bledisloe Cup to Thursday night was floated and found strong support on both sides of the Tasman.

There is no issue about a short turnaround for players from the weekend before, with both Australia and New Zealand having a weekend off in the Rugby Championship schedule. The second Bledisloe Cup fixture will be nine days later, on September 24, in Auckland.

Rugby Australia and New Zealand Rugby announced earlier this year they are reducing the Bledisloe Cup series from three games to two, until 2025 at least.

Playing a Bledisloe Cup game midweek would not have been entertained in the past few decades but the scheduling hurdles imposed by Covid-19 changed attitudes dramatically.

The Wallabies played mid-week tests for the first time since 2012 last year when they took on France in Brisbane on a Wednesday night and in Melbourne on a Tuesday night, as part of a three-test series in 11 days.

NZR officials previously considered the prospect of playing a mid-week Bledisloe Cup clash in the 2021 series, when border closures forced a hurried re-scheduling, and a clash with a beer festival in Wellington.

Rugby Australia declined to comment. They are set to make scheduling announcements next week.