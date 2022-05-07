'We are so in love': All Blacks captain Sam Cane and wife Harriet welcome first child

Sam Cane and wife Harriet confirmed the birth of their first child.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane and wife Harriet have welcomed their first child into the world, a baby boy.

The couple confirmed the birth via Instagram on Saturday, hours before the Chiefs play the Brumbies in Hamilton in Super Rugby Pacific.

Harriet Cane said their son was born on Wednesday night.

“We welcomed our beautiful boy, Hudson George Cane safely on the 4th of May at 9.35pm. Weighing 8.6 lb. We are so in love!”

The couple were married in Wānaka in 2019.

Cane did not play for the Chiefs against the Reds in Brisbane last Friday because of the imminent arrival. They won 27-25 in his absence.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Sam Cane was named to start against the Brumbies.

The Chiefs skipper was named to start at openside flanker for the visit of the Brumbies and indicated this week he would play, barring “something pretty drastic”.

Kaylum Boshier would likely fill the no 7 jersey if Cane did not play on Saturday night.