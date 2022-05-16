All Blacks greats debate merits of Jordie Barrett starting tests at No 12

Coach Ian Foster's second five-eighth for the Ireland tests is sparking plenty of debate.

Former All Blacks Jeff Wilson, Mils Muliaina and John Kirwan are divided about who should fill the All Blacks No 12 jersey against Ireland in July.

While all agreed Jordie Barrett's impressive performances at second five-eighth for the Hurricanes in Super Rugby Pacific meant the All Blacks selectors should discuss the merits of shifting him into the midfield, they were less certain about whether that would actually happen.

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images Jordie Barrett seems certain to start for the All Blacks against Ireland in July. But will he be at fullback or second-five?

All Blacks coach Ian Foster won't be short of options as he prepares for the three-test domestic series against the Irish in New Zealand.

Even with Anton Lienert-Brown ruled out until October because of a serious shoulder injury, Jack Goodhue, David Havili, Quinn Tupaea and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck are leading candidates to start at No 12.

Although rugby league convert Tuivasa-Sheck is uncapped, his performances for the Blues warrant close scrutiny.

Wilson, Muliaina and Kirwan, speaking on the Breakdown show on Sky Sport, came up with different combinations when asked who should play at halfback, second-five and fullback for the All Blacks.

All agreed veteran Smith was the right man to play at halfback.

However, Wilson preferred Barrett at second-five and named Will Jordan to start at fullback, while Muliaina selected Havili in the midfield and preferred Barrett at fullback.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images David Havili got regular starts at second-five for the All Blacks last year, but a drop in form resulted in him losing his spot on the northern tour.

Kirwan picked Tuivasa-Sheck at No 12, and Barrett at fullback.

Last year Barrett was ranked as the top fullback in the All Blacks, despite Jordan and Damian McKenzie also being in the squad.

Wilson likened Barrett's physique to that of former test midfielder Sonny Bill Williams, who was able to use his height to good effect when offloading the ball in the tackle.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Rugby league convert Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has started to find his feet at No 12 for the Blues and could be an option to start in that position for the All Blacks.

He also noted that a big man such as Barrett was able to get his team on the front foot by connecting with the opposition tacklers over the gain line.

"The thing that is important to me, is to create from the second-five position. It's being able to get over the advantage line, it's being able to carry strongly,'' Wilson said.

"We know Jordie Barrett can do that. Thomas Umaga-Jensen (at the Highlanders) can do that. Jordie Barrett's ability to offload.''

With 18 tests left until the All Blacks play France in the first pool game at the World Cup in Paris, Kirwan was adamant that Foster needed to be consistent with his selections.

"We have just got to pick a test side and stick with it,'' Kirwan said. "Seriously, besides injury. I don't think we should worry about versatility anymore. If you prefer Will Jordan (at fullback), we have got to pick Will Jordan and Jordie has got to stay on the bench.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Fullback Will Jordan added potency to the Crusaders attack when they beat the Brumbies in Canberra on Friday night.

"We have just got to go 'this is our test team' and then if guys are getting tired, I get that. But I seriously don't think versatility is going to help us moving forward.''

Muliaina said he was impressed by the "different style'' Barrett brought to the Hurricanes, but was cautious about shifting him from fullback.

"The problem when you get to the All Blacks, it is such a hard position to go chopping and changing, chopping and changing,'' Muliaina said.

"His mindset has now got to be 'am I a genuine second five-eighth and is Ian Foster going to pick me and have that discussion?'

"Because last year he was a fullback. But I think, given the fact Will Jordan is playing so well, maybe that is the fix.''