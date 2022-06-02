Richie McCaw potential contender as NZ Rugby looks to form 'high-calibre' new board

Could the All Blacks’ greatest ever captain Richie McCaw be part of the new NZ Rugby commercial board?

At such an auspicious time for New Zealand rugby, it was no surprise that Richie McCaw’s name was doing the rounds.

And certainly NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson, who worked with McCaw-like tenacity to get the Siler Lake investment deal over the line after nearly two years of painstaking to-ing and fro-ing, was doing nothing to hose down suggestions that the man dubbed our greatest ever All Black could be part of a brave new leadership group.

NZ Rugby’s 26 provincial unions on Thursday signed off on the biggest deal ever made in New Zealand sporting history, with a $200 million investment from US global private equity company Silver Lake for a small slice of the revenue-generating side of the business.

1 NEWS All Blacks captain Sam Cane described the mega deal as a “great step forward” for the game.

The selloff could grow by up to another $100m, depending on the success of an offer to New Zealand-based institutional investors for a further slice of the pie. Silver Lake have said they would underwrite that, with the chance to increase their own investment if the local take-up doesn’t meet certain thresholds.

As a result of this major capital infusion, NZ Rugby will change the way it operates, separating the revenue-generating side of the business into a new organisation (NZR CommercialCo) which will have its own nine-person board with an eye to investment opportunities, revenue and brand growth, strategic moves, new markets and the like.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Richie McCaw, left, with former All Blacks teammate and Unicef ambassador Dan Carter enjoy a moment on the day Carter kicked goals for 24 hours to raise money for his charity.

Which is where McCaw’s name has come up. The new board, still run under the auspices of NZ Rugby, will have an independent chair and the NZ Rugby Players Association will have a representative on it, along with five from NZR and two from Silver Lake.

McCaw, who led the All Blacks to back-to-back World Cup victories in 2011 and ’15, and played 148 tests for the side, is reportedly a leading contender for the players’ spot on the board.

Though his governance experience is limited and his exposure to the sort of high-end corporate world CommCo will now be operating is insignificant, McCaw’s status as an All Black icon, his mana in the rugby world and his leadership and strategic nous is said to work in his favour as a candidate for the board.

Robinson was asked after Thursday’s special general meeting, at which New Zealand’s 26 provincial unions voted 89-1 in favour of the Silver Lake investment proposal, if McCaw was the type of person who could be valuable on the new board.

The NZR boss sidestepped mention of the All Blacks great specifically, but did not hose the prospect down by any means.

“The board has got space for a player’s representative, and we know that the players’ association have taken governance very seriously through this process, so they’ll be putting up the best possible person to represent them in their interests but also play a part in the overall success and coming together of that board,” he said.

“We expect an extremely high-calibre board and believe there will be real interest across business and sporting communities in New Zealand and around the world that might look to be part of that.

“We look forward to the process of putting that board together. Certainly the two Silver Lake delegates are really high-quality people, and their presence alone will be something exciting for people to be alongside and working with.”

Throw in McCaw and you might have yourself a dream team of sorts.