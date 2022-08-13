All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock soaks up the Ellis Park factor for Springboks rematch

The All Blacks are staring down the barrel of one of their worst seasons as they prepare to face South Africa in the second Test.

Former Boks skipper John Smit calls it “hell on earth” and says visiting players feel like they’re “stepping into a lost valley in hillbilly country”. Veteran All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock has much fonder visions of Ellis Park.

The Johannesburg stronghold, where the All Blacks will meet the Springboks in the second Rugby Championship clash early Sunday (NZT), is one of the few grounds in the world where the New Zealanders do not have a winning record. They have lost nine of their 14 tests played there against the South Africans, including the infamous 1995 World Cup final decided in extra time by a Joel Stransky dropped goal.

Smit wrote so eloquently about the experience of playing the Boks at the 62,567-capacity venue that sits right in the middle of one of the less affluent parts of Johannesburg, and is equally as intimidating when you set foot inside the walls of the stadium.

Christiaan Kotze/Photosport All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock battles the Boks in the opening Rugby Championship clash in Mbombela.

“Opponents have told us over a beer how they get a sinking feeling as the bus gets further away from the comfort of their Sandton hotel and passes through the dodgy, run-down areas surrounding the stadium. We’ve heard of fans spitting and banging on their bus as it enters the ground,” wrote the 2007 World Cup champion.

“Inside, the stadium is so well designed that the crowd sits on top of you and gets totally involved in the game. The fans really let rip and at the risk of sounding snobbish, there’s something scary about a lot of them.”

Whitelock, who will play his 136th test for the All Blacks early Sunday, and his fourth at Ellis Park, told media at Friday’s captain’s run held at a private school near their hotel that playing at Ellis Park was one of the special experiences in test rugby.

“Electric is the word that sums it up,” he said after the All Blacks had gone through their paces on another brilliantly fine day in the Highveld. “It’s an amazing place to play. Both teams have played amazing rugby there before. I’ve been lucky enough to play in some really hard, tough games there, and I think back to 2013 straight away – it had everything, South Africa scored a couple of tries early, and we managed to come back in the end.

“It’s a cool place, it’s got a massive amount of history and you don’t have to go too far back till ‘95, so as All Blacks we understand what it means for South Africa to play at Ellis Park. At the same time it’s one of those places you love to play as a player.

“It’s awesome because the drive in is loud, both teams’ supporters are banging on the bus saying a few things. It does have that feel about it.:

Whitelock is 2-1 at the ground as an All Black, having won that 2013 clash 38-27, lost 27-25 there to the Boks the following year and prevailed 27-20 in 2015. He has an overall record of 17 victories, one draw and four defeats against South Africa in test rugby.

The lock’s words were echoed by all the experienced All Blacks this week, with skipper Sam Cane describing it as “a hostile environment that really tests you”, and Beauden Barrett tagging it a great and daunting place to play. “We’re in the Highveld, it’s 1600-1700m above sea level, so it stings when you enter fatigue, the ball travels further, and the intensity of the Springboks matches the hostility in the crowd,” he said.

Whitelock said, as a leader, he would certainly be offering a few tips to the younger players in the squad who had yet to go through the peculiar experience of running out at Fortress Ellis.

”There’s always pressure, and always a little bit of outside noise,” he said of a week where the struggling All Blacks, and their coach, had come under continued criticism from all quarters. “The main thing for myself as a senior player is to sort myself out first, and train well which sets myself up to go out and play well.

Gallo Images/Getty Images The All Blacks struggled to handle the Boks’ physicality in the first test in Mbombela, won 26-10 by the home side.

“Besides that it’s passing on some knowledge of being at altitude. I know we were three-quarters of the way up the mountain last week, but this week it’s a little bit higher, and there are a couple of tricks of the trade. You’ve got to make sure you’re really hydrated before you get out, because you’re going to have a dry mouth, and it’s going to be hard to communicate because of that.”

In terms of the All Blacks’ challenge, mired in this funk of five defeats in their last six tests, Whitelock said it was about a narrow focus around dealing with a quality Boks team, which meant meeting their force up front, getting away to a good start, “because they’re good frontrunners”, and being disciplined and accurate in their own play.

The big lock said his approach during this unfamiliar run of defeats is to switch his gaze inwards. “I always go back to what I can control: can I be better, and where can I be better? There are always things to improve on, and that’s what I’ve been trying to do.”

If the other 22 All Blacks can do the same, they just might have a chance of overcoming the Ellis Park factor, and retaining the Freedom Cup in the process.