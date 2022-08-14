Tenacious All Blacks stun Springboks for 35-23 victory in Johannesburg

A big final 10 minutes sees the All Blacks topple their hosts at Ellis Park.

At Ellis Park, Johannesburg: All Blacks 35 (Sam Cane try 27min, Samisoni Taukei'aho try 33min, David Havili try 74min, Scott Barrett 79min; Richie Mo'unga 3 con, 3 pen). Springboks 23 (Lukhanyo Am try 37min, Makazoli Mapimpi try 57min; Handre Pollard 2 con, 3 pen). HT: 15-10

Yellow cards: Damian Willemse (Springboks) 9min, Beauden Barrett (All Blacks) 67min.

Late tries to Scott Barrett and David Havili powered the All Blacks to a pulsating 35-23 win over the Springboks in Johannesburg on Sunday morning.

As the underdogs, and having lost to the Springboks in Mbombela a week earlier, the All Blacks weren't expected to have the firepower to win at the great fortress of Ellis Park but they produced a combination of tenacity, willpower and skill for a monumental victory to keep their Rugby Championship title hopes alive.

Gallo Images/Getty Images All Blacks wing Caleb Clarke looks for space during his team’s 35-23 win over the Springboks at Ellis Park.

What this means for All Blacks coach Ian Foster, who entered the match under extreme pressure following five defeats in his last six tests in charge, remains unclear.

If this was to be Foster's last game in charge, he won't forget the way his team farewelled him in such style.

A try to lock Barrett seconds before the fulltime hooter added the cherry to the cake. But it was the five-pointer secured by midfielder Havili in the 74th minute that proved crucial.

Havili's try pushed the All Blacks into the lead after Springboks sharp shooter Handre Pollard kicked a penalty following referee Luke Pearce's decision to yellow card replacement back Beauden Barrett for obstruction.

The execution was far from perfect – to be expected against the Springboks on the high veldt – but there could be no faulting the All Blacks courage during a much-improved effort from the 26-10 loss in Mbombela.

For 67 minutes the All Blacks clung to their lead, mixing several magical touches with frustrating errors, and after surrendering it, they regained it with a final flourish.

Gallo Images/Getty Images Richie Mo’unga was excellent at No 10 for the All Blacks.

Flanker Ardie Savea saved the All Blacks with a crucial turnover mid-way through the second half to epitomise his value in the clutch moments, although the Springboks unleashed a warning shot minutes later when a try to Makazole Mapimpi was disallowed because it was ruled Sam Whitelock had been obstructed earlier in the movement.

There was to be no denying the men in green, however, when Mapimpi immediately struck back after Richie Mo'unga had kicked a penalty.

That set-up a frantic final quarter, as the desperate Springboks, backed by their 62,000 fans, surged downfield and finally took the lead after Beauden Barrett was sin binned.

Pollard slotted the regulation penalty, and the All Blacks were behind 23-21 with 13 minutes remaining.

For the first time this season the All Blacks dictated terms in the early exchanges and, crucially, scored first.

It took 24 minutes of battering at the walls of the Springboks defensive system for the visitors to finally be rewarded for their toil, with Mo'unga kicking a penalty.

The reality, however, was that the All Blacks, with a pinch more luck, could have scored earlier when a cross-kick from Havili found Ardie Savea and he was cut short metres short of the try line.

Springboks fullback Damian Willemse was shown a yellow card for illegally preventing a quick recycle when Savea was cut short of the line, but the hosts emerged unscathed from the close scrape when the All Blacks conceded a free-kick off an attacking scrum.

Flanker Pieter du Toit created an almighty scare when he intercepted a pass to switch the momentum back in the Springboks favour minutes later, but on this occasion it was the All Blacks’ turn to wriggle off the hook by holding their opponents up over the line.

Captain Sam Cane scored the first try, completing a spectacular break-out that began deep inside the All Blacks half when Caleb Clarke made an excellent break; rather than rush their execution the All Blacks remained composed and shifted the ball between the hands of Will Jordan and Jordie Barrett to put Cane over in the corner.

Gallo Images/Getty Images Scott Barrett tackles Siya Kolisi during the match at Ellis Park.

Another try, this time to hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho, created more excitement among supporters of the touring team and when Mo'unga slotted the conversion the All Blacks were ahead 15-0 with five minutes left until halftime.

Finally, however, the Springboks shifted up a gear; Clarke missed a regulation tackle on Lukhanyo Am, who bagged the five-pointer, Pollard nailed the conversion and then kicked a penalty to close the gap to five points.

But it was the All Blacks who finished the job. Now it remains to see what lies in wait for Foster.

The big moment

The late try to Havili. It set the All Blacks up for the upset win.

Match rating

9/10 – how could an All Blacks supporter disagree? An upset win, against the world champions, at Ellis Park.

The big picture

What does this mean for All Blacks coach Ian Foster? He said he had “no idea’’ to Sky Sport after the match.

MVP

Mo’unga was excellent at No 10. He settled the backline and remained composed.