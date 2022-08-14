Ian Foster's All Blacks answer their critics with statement victory over Springboks

ANALYSIS: After all the navel-gazing and the finger-pointing, the real All Blacks finally emerged at an electric Ellis Park in Johannesburg just in the nick of time to revive their Rugby Championship hopes. It now remains to be seen if it similarly resuscitates the career of head coach Ian Foster.

It just might do. This was more like it from the All Blacks in a must-win encounter at one of the hardest places in the international game to come get a result. The New Zealanders upped their game in just about every facet after their 16-point defeat in Mbombela a week ago, and survived a storming Springboks comeback to gallop home to a memorable 35-23 victory.

Themba Hadebe/AP All Blacks No 8 Ardie Savea takes it to the South Africans in the Rugby Championship test at Ellis Park.

It snapped a run of three straight defeats and, most importantly, it demonstrated palpably that these guys are still one of the better teams in the international game. There had been doubts after five defeats in their previous six outings. But you don’t get a result like this, in circumstances like this, without being a heck of a rugby team.

New Zealanders would have gone back to their beds in the early hours of Sunday morning feeling a lot more assured of that.

And credit to Foster too. Amid a barrage of criticism, and conjecture around his future in the position, he prepared his team expertly for what was coming. They were so much better under the high ball this week, barely taking a wrong step beneath the inevitable barrage, and that alone was a big factor in this remarkable turnaround.

But they muscled up in the forward exchanges, their tactical kicking was on point, they put their big ball-runners into the sort of holes they hadn’t found since the second quarter at Eden Park all those weeks ago and, most importantly, they held their cool in a see-sawing contest that went right to the wire.

The All Blacks that had coughed up that home series to the Irish, and lost so comprehensively last week in Mbombela, would not have survived that magnificent Springboks comeback from 15-0 down late in the first half, to 23-21 in front with a dozen minutes remaining, and Beauden Barrett in the bin.

Lee Warren/Getty Images Rieko Ioane produced a surging display for the All Blacks in their Ellis Park victory over the Springboks.

But these guys didn’t just keep their cool, they executed brilliantly a man down, to first take the lead when Will Jordan’s fabulous high-ball take, then Rieko Ioane’s surging run down the left flank, allowed David Havili to reach out and finish off Ardie Savea’s pop-pass.

And then they put the icing on the cake when Jordie Barrett’s magnificent kick into space served up the chance for his brother, Scott, to finish things off with a power try from close to the line. That was the Freedom Cup back in the All Blacks’ hands, their Rugby Championship campaign back on track and, at 2-3 for 2022, their own flagging reputation, if not restored, certainly enhanced.

The All Blacks were outstanding across the board. New starting props Tyrel Lomax and Ethan de Groot rose to their challenge splendidly, Samsoni Taukei’aho put in a big shift, Sam Whitelock ran the lineout well, Scott Barrett brought the power in tight and Ardie Savea the fire in the loose. Sam Cane, too, led his team well, and scored a big try early on.

In the backs, Richie Mo’unga orchestrated the game well, and kicked accurately, Ioane produced his best performance of the year with 102 charging metres, David Havili also restored order to the midfield and Will Jordan was excellent under the high ball and outstanding on the carry (96m on another big night). Jordie Barrett did all asked of him as well.

The All Blacks had finally shaken off their slow-start blues to make a rip-roaring beginning to this contest, and succeeded largely in keeping the capacity crowd of around 62,000 to a quiet roar for most of the first 40. At this seething citadel of South African rugby, that was a necessity.

The forwards carried strongly, and got into their phase play rhythm as the half wore on, while the backs started finding holes in that Boks defence with some crisp width passing. For the first 33 minutes it was shaping as a near perfect opening stanza for the New Zealanders.

The wonderful Savea had set the early tone with a fabulous run down the left touchline off a pinpoint Havili crosskick, and from there it was as though the fuse had been lit. A Caleb Clarke breakout saw Cane cross in the corner for the opening try, then Taukei’aho, growing splendidly into this starting hooker thing, scrambled over from close to make it 15-0 seven minutes from the break.

The Boks looked rattled, but stormed back with 10 points in the final half-dozen minutes to close within five at the break, Clarke punished for falling off the tackle on the outstanding Lukhanyo Am wide on the right, and Handre Pollard backing up a sideline conversion with a 56-metre penalty to get the South Africans, and the crowd, back into the game.

But then a funny thing happened. The All Blacks, under pressure in a surging contest, held their nerve, steadied their show and surged home to a victory that doesn’t just silence the critics, but might just keep their gaffer in his job.