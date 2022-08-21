How Joe Schmidt can help bring back the glory days for the All Blacks

Joe Schmidt and Ian Foster will coach together for the first time when the All Blacks host Argentina in Christchurch on August 27.

There was no lightbulb moment for Joe Schmidt when he gave the Irish players licence to execute a backline move that sent the All Blacks crashing to the canvas in Dublin in 2018.

Instead, Schmidt, who this week was promoted from independent selector to attack coach for the All Blacks, said he flogged the play, which led to wing Jacob Stockdale scoring the vital try that helped propel Ireland to a 16-9 victory at Aviva Stadium, from another team.

"I mostly steal them from other people," Schmidt admitted after guiding the Irish to their first home win over the All Blacks.

"I'm always on the lookout. I watch the Mitre 10 Cup and they've always got a couple of good ones. I showed a Highlanders play to the coaches recently and said 'we could maybe do this'. It's hard to get a patent on moves.''

Schmidt, who also masterminded Ireland's drought-busting win over the All Blacks in Chicago in 2016, sensed the visitors could be vulnerable if Ireland moved the ball to the openside before shifting it to the blindside to allow Stockdale to execute a chip-and-chase.

It proved to be decisive. It was the only try scored in the test, and the All Blacks couldn’t wrench back control at Aviva Stadium.

Former Chiefs and Hurricanes halfback Isaac Boss, who played under Schmidt with Ireland and Leinster, endorsed Schmidt's willingness to work hard, do his research and demand high standards.

"He's very diligent,'' Boss says. "That move has been in the playbook at Leinster, we have done that one before.

"Quite often he will be able to see things and say 'will that, or will it not, work for us', and will then bank it until he finds an opposition it might work against.

"Then he will say 'why don't we try this?' He doesn't over-use them or over-play them, he probably picks his moments quite well, which is the main part of it.''

What All Blacks' supporters want to know, now, is whether Schmidt can improve a team that has won two of its last seven tests under coach Ian Foster.

Although the All Blacks produced an excellent performance to upset the Springboks 35-23 in Johannesburg last weekend, which snapped a three-game losing streak, a lack of consistency remains a concern.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Joe Schmidt (right) coached Ireland between 2013 and 2019.

While the most recent victory in South Africa, in all probability, saved Foster from the axe, the decision to broaden Schmidt's job to an on-field role would have provided NZ Rugby with additional comfort that this coaching team is better equipped to help the All Blacks win the World Cup in France next year.

That will be the plan, anyway.

Although Schmidt couldn't get Ireland past the quarterfinals at the World Cups in 2015 and 2019, he retired after the second tournament in Japan, he collected three Six Nations titles and beat the All Blacks twice.

But if he thought his entry into the All Blacks' kingdom would be a smooth one, he couldn't have been more wrong. Not that any of it was of his making.

Michael Steele/Getty Images Isaac Boss, pictured in action for Ireland, is confident Joe Schmidt will improve the All Blacks’ attack.

The blood-letting began when Foster sacked assistants John Plumtree and Brad Mooar after the 2-1 series defeat to Ireland last month. The obvious question, now, is how Schmidt can help turn around the All Blacks' fortunes.

Much of that will depend on his working relationship with Foster, and how they can combine their knowledge to improve the team during the next four tests against Argentina and Australia.

Boss, who made 22 test appearances for Ireland between 2006 and 2015, said Schmidt is likely to encourage the All Blacks to hurt opponents with their ball running from set pieces and to interact with the forwards off their plays.

"He is very technical,'' Boss said. "He can understand how to build holes, where they are going to be, and analyse the other team's defence. So he will have ideas on where to attack, and quite often comes up with some 'trick' plays or different kinds of plays that can focus on that area.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images John Plumtree (left) and Brad Mooar was ditched as All Blacks assistant coaches after the 2-1 series loss to Ireland in New Zealand.

"He has always got a phase or two ahead, in his mind, as well.''

During his career with Ireland, Schmidt's intensity wasn't to everyone's liking. Former test lock Dan Tuohy told The Telf Rugby Podcast that Schmidt was a "pretty scary character'' on the training pitch, because he set such high standards.

"I didn't react well to being belittled, or feeling scared,'' Tuohy said. "It wasn't a good thing for me. I didn't enjoy that. I know a lot of other players didn't as well.''

Tuohy also stated that Schmidt didn't want players risking offloads if there was any chance of a turnover, instead demanding they be prepared to be tackled and recycle the ball.

ROBYN EDIE/Stuff Ireland lock Dan Tuohy didn't enjoy the coaching methods of Joe Schmidt.

Boss, though, believes Schmidt won't be so rigid with the All Blacks structure, because the players are raised on the ethos of keeping the ball alive if there's an opportunity to counter-attack.

"Joe may be a little bit different here,'' Boss said in regards to giving the All Blacks more licence to be creative. "He will know he has got more individual talent to work with, so it will be interesting to see how that happens.''

With Foster in the hot seat, Schmidt can also focus on his role without being lumbered with the peripheral tasks.

Boss is optimistic the pair will be a good fit: "That's why I think he and Fozzie will compliment each other. The technicality and analysis side of it that Joe will be able to bring, will just give a different edge to their attack that may have just been lacking a little bit.''

The addition of Schmidt to the coaching line-up coincides with the most difficult leg of the Rugby Championship completed, and with several injured players, including Brodie Retallick and Jack Goodhue, set to be filtered back into the squad when fully fit.

It could be argued Foster, having inspired the team to the win in Jo'burg, has created a relatively soft landing for Schmidt ahead of the next assignment against Argentina in Christchurch on August 27.

The key, now, will be for Schmidt to quickly win the players' respect.

Given Schmidt's extensive background in coaching, Boss said he was confident the All Blacks won't discover any gaps in his knowledge.

"I remember when he first came into Leinster, and later Ireland, guys would question stuff and he would have the correct answers,'' Boss said.

"Because the Irish were educated in terms of the rugby things, and were very analytical, and would quite often ask questions. His analytical mind is pretty strong, so he knows why he is doing it and can explain it really well and that leads to players getting all the answers they need.''