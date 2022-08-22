Richie Mo'unga puts heat on All Blacks coach Ian Foster after win against Springboks

Richie Mo’unga was a standout for the All Blacks when they beat the Springboks 35-23 in Johannesburg on August 14.

Rewarding Richie Mo’unga for his lionhearted effort in Johannesburg should already be a done deal for All Blacks coach Ian Foster ahead of the test against Argentina.

Given the way Mo’unga calmly contributed to the All Blacks’ 35-23 win over the Springboks at Ellis Park on August 14, it would be a brave, and controversial call, to deny him the No 10 jersey for the Rugby Championship test at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch on Saturday night.

Foster, it could also be argued, owes Mo’unga this opportunity. The team will be made public on Thursday.

To not start Mo’unga in Christchurch, where the All Blacks haven’t played since 2016, wouldn’t just rob him of the chance to represent his country in front of his family and supporters in his hometown for the first time.

It would also be a failure to recognise how influential he was in turning around the All Blacks' fortunes at Ellis Park, following three consecutive defeats.

Mo’unga, to put it bluntly, helped save Foster’s career.

Up until the test at Ellis Park, Beauden Barrett had been Foster’s preferred first five-eighth for the first four tests of the year. But after the 26-10 defeat at Mbombela on August 7, which coincided with Barrett being involved in a dreadful mid-air collision with Kurt-Lee Arendse in the final minutes, Mo’unga was promoted to start and Barrett was listed on the bench for the second test against the Springboks.

Foster needed a minor miracle to prevent NZ Rugby showing him the door, and Mo'unga waved a wand in front of 62,000 hostile fans to ensure it remained shut.

The All Blacks put together their greatest performance under Foster since he started in the job in 2020, with Mo’unga kicking three penalties and three conversions.

It was his game management, however, that was massive.

As former All Blacks captain Kieran Read noted, Mo’unga complemented a much-improved effort from a forward pack, which was led by the indefatigable lock Scott Barrett, that had been exposed in the set pieces and breakdowns in Mbombela.

“Richie Mo’unga was the guy for me, who steered the ship around and got us in the right areas of the field,” Read told SENZ radio.

Themba Hadebe/AP Richie Mo’unga kicked three penalties and three conversions during the 35-23 win over the Springboks.

Foster, having sacked assistants John Plumtree and Brad Mooar after the 2-1 series defeat to Ireland last month, will set up camp in Christchurch with the reshaped coaching team that will support him through to the World Cup next year.

The addition of ex-Ireland coach Joe Schmidt as the man in charge of the attack, he will continue his role of co-selector with Foster, could take the performances of the backline to the next level.

Mo'unga’s partnership with second-five David Havili was also smooth at Ellis Park, which mirrored their performances with the Crusaders, and helped centre Reiko Ioane flourish.

Argentina, now coached by Michael Cheika, have arrived in Christchurch with happy memories of a record 48-17 win over the Wallabies in San Juan.

Sydney Seshibedi/Getty Images Scott Barrett produced a fine performance and scored a late try as the All Blacks upset the Springboks at Ellis Park.

While the Wallabies were the architects of their own demise, their organisation under the high ball was woeful, the All Blacks won't have forgotten their first-ever defeat to the South Americans in Sydney in 2020.

Foster, speaking last week, said the decision to promote Schmidt to hands-on coaching would require him to work with several members of the staff.

“We have now decided to move him from the computer room, and put him on the park a little bit more,” Foster said.

“On the park, he is going to work alongside myself and to a slightly lesser extent with Stormy (defence coach Scott McLeod) in terms of having a bit of an impact on the park with the attack part of the game.”