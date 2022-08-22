Versatile All Blacks midfielder Jack Goodhue to have knee surgery

Jack Goodhue hasn’t played for the All Blacks since late 2020. A knee injury has prevented him playing for the All Blacks this season.

All Blacks midfielder Jack Goodhue’s chances of playing in the remainder of the Rugby Championship may be in serious doubt after it was revealed he will require knee surgery.

After making an appearance for Northland in the NPC match against Wellington on Saturday, it has been revealed that the knee problem which prevented him travelling with the All Blacks to South Africa recently has not healed and will need to be operated on.

Goodhue, who has earned 18 caps since his test debut against France in 2018, represented the Crusaders during their successful Super Rugby Pacific campaign but hasn’t been sighted for the All Blacks this year.

His most recent test was against Argentina in Newcastle in November 2020.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster said he needed more information before confirming how long Goodhue would be out of action.

“It wasn’t a setback from the weekend, he was just playing with a niggly knee,’’ Foster said on Monday. “So he has come through that, there is still a lot of swelling. So they have assessed that, and it looks like it is going to be a knee tidy-up going on there.

“I don’t know exactly what the tidy-up is. I only found that out this morning. I will let you know later on.'’

The All Blacks still have plenty of midfield options, with David Havili, Rieko Ioane, Quinn Tupaea, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in the Rugby Championship squad.

Braydon Ennor, who played for Canterbury as a replacement against Taranaki on Saturday, was also called in as cover for the two tests in South Africa.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Brodie Retallick will be available to play for Hawke's Bay this weekend.

Meanwhile, Brodie Retallick, who suffered a fractured cheekbone in the All Blacks’ 33-22 loss to Ireland in the third test in Wellington on July 16 is available to return to play with Hawke’s Bay this weekend.

Retallick was injured after a head-on-head collision with Ireland prop Andrew Porter and had to leave the field during the test at Sky Stadium.

Foster said Retallick's recovery had been swifter than expected. “It is looking like he is into contact this week with the likelihood of maybe playing for Hawke's Bay and if that goes well, then we will just assess that at the end of the week.’’

During Retallick’s absence All Blacks coach Ian Foster relied on Sam Whitelock and Scott Barrett to be his starting locks, with Tupou Vaa’i providing cover off the bench.

Lock Patrick Tuipulotu, who suffered a neck injury at training during the second week of the South African tour, has not joined the All Blacks squad in Christchurch ahead of the test against Argentina on Saturday night.

He will remain in Auckland for treatment and will continue to be monitored.

Josh Dickson was added to the squad when it travelled to South Africa as cover for Tuipulotu.

Nepo Laulala (knee) and Ofa Tu’ungafasi (neck) have recovered from injury and will remain with Counties Manukau and Northland, respectively.

The All Blacks have not played since they beat the Springboks 35-23 in Johannesburg on August 14. Following the 26-10 defeat by the Springboks in Mbombela a week earlier, the All Blacks produced a significantly improved performance at Ellis Park to ensure coach Ian Foster kept his job.

Foster, having been endorsed by the NZ Rugby board following a review last week, has been joined by ex-Ireland coach Joe Schmidt on the All Blacks’ coaching staff.

Schmidt had earlier taken up a role as independent selector, and analyst. He will now be in charge of the team's attack.