All Blacks coach Ian Foster 'not sure' if he will feel the love in Christchurch

All Blacks coach Ian Foster showed NZ Rugby chief Mark Robinson his support and suggested the media have lost his family as readers and viewers.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster says he can't afford to worry about what kind of reception he will receive in Christchurch this week.

Whether he is greeted with warmth, or otherwise, on the city streets appears irrelevant to Foster after he last week convinced NZ Rugby to call off the wolves and back him ahead of Crusaders coach Scott Robertson through to the World Cup next year.

What matters, Foster says, is that the All Blacks are supported by the locals when they play Argentina at Orangetheory Stadium on Saturday night.

The soap opera that played out in recent weeks, a consequence of NZ Rugby playing cat and mouse with his career, has done Foster few favours in recent weeks and he will no doubt be relieved to get down to the task of coaching.

Now he can only hope the locals get behind the All Blacks after their pulsating 35-23 win over the Springboks in Johannesburg on August 14.

The backdrop to this drama, of course, is that Foster and his team have arrived in the city that is home to Robertson, the man many Crusaders fans believe would have done a fine job as All Blacks coach.

Asked if he expects to feel the love in Christchurch, Foster said he was uncertain.

“I am not sure. It is great to be here,” Foster said. “You know we haven't been here much, it (Christchurch) has its own issues with (the) stadium and its own internal debates around rugby.

“But there are a lot of reasons we haven't been here for a long time.”

This will be the first time the All Blacks have played in Christchurch since 2016.

Previously NZ Rugby had elected to starve the city of test matches due to the “temporary” stadium, which was erected in Addington because the 2011 earthquakes badly damaged Lancaster Park, being declared unfit for All Blacks games.

Although little has changed with the stadium, if anything it's even more weathered and decrepit, NZ Rugby did a U-turn and awarded Christchurch a Rugby Championship test.

Now Foster, who kept his job after the NZ Rugby board unanimously voted for him to stay, says he's aiming to help the All Blacks' build on their upset win against the Springboks at Ellis Park.

“This is a very proud rugby area, and a big part of New Zealand rugby,” he said. “So to have the All Blacks here - whether the feeling is about me personally, it doesn't really matter.

“What does matter is that we are just really proud to be here, and hopefully play in front of a really loyal New Zealand crowd.”

Foster has endured a wild ride as All Blacks coach since NZ Rugby preferred him ahead of Robertson, they were the only two candidates short-listed, as a replacement for Sir Steve Hansen in late 2019.

Last week NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson and chairman Stewart Mitchell said Foster, who has promoted Joe Schmidt from independent selector to a hands-on role with the attack, had their full support.

Asked if he felt like a weight had been lifted off his shoulders, Foster said it was business as usual: “No. Another test.”

Following the victory at Ellis Park, a number of senior players said they had Foster's back and wanted him to be retained.

That result was a significant improvement from the previous performance, when they were beaten 26-10 by the Springboks in Mbombela, but Foster didn't believe the win was because the team had been backed into a corner after losing five of their previous six games.

“I don't think it was a one-off. The two weeks before that, I think we were really led by the leaders and the team, about trying to prepare the team at a deeper level.

“Certainly there was some adversity that we were going through, but I think we learned a lot about ourselves in those couple of weeks.”