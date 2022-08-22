All Blacks tighthead props Tyrel Lomax and Fletcher Newell ride their luck

Fletcher Newell displays the Freedom Cup after making his All Blacks debut against the Springboks in Johannesburg.

Tyrel Lomax had to suck it up when omitted from the All Blacks squad to play Ireland last month.

Another tighthead prop, Fletcher Newell, was also overlooked for the Irish series in New Zealand despite an impressive season with the Crusaders, but unlike Lomax he had never represented the All Blacks.

There was more disappointment to come for the pair.

Despite Ireland recording an historic 2-1 series win over the All Blacks, Lomax and Newell weren't listed in the original Rugby Championship squad.

Then their luck changed.

Lomax was called in because Angus Ta'avao was making his way back from suspension, and Newell was later flown to South Africa because Ofa Tuungafasi had suffered a neck injury.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Tyrel Lomax made his test debut for the All Blacks in 2020. He started at tighthead prop for the All Blacks against the Springboks in Johannesburg on August 14.

"Obviously, dealing with that disappointment of not making the team a couple of months ago, I couldn't have my head back in the sand for too long,'' Lomax said.

"I just had to get back on the horse and put some good games together.''

Lomax took the field as a replacement for Ta'avao during the 26-10 loss to the Springboks in Mbombela, before being named to start his 16th test in the No 3 jersey for the memorable 35-23 victory over the Boks at Ellis Park in Johannesburg a week later.

"I just went in with the mentality that I didn't have much to lose,'' Lomax added. "If I play really well, or really badly, I might end up at the same spot which was back with Tasman.''

Lomax's back-up was the uncapped Newell, who replaced him in the 54th minute, and produced an accomplished display that also involved an offload during the lead-up to David Havili's try late in the game.

STUFF All Blacks coach Ian Foster showed NZ Rugby chief Mark Robinson his support and suggested the media have lost his family as readers and viewers.

Now, as the All Blacks prepare to play Argentina in Christchurch on Saturday night, it's difficult to suppress the feeling that Lomax and Newell are leading the next wave of tightheads.

Established props Nepo Laulala and Tuungafasi, who have recovered from knee and neck issues, will remain with the provinces as the All Blacks prepare for their next Rugby Championship assignment.

For Newell, the chance to play in front of his home crowd promises to be a moment to savour.

KIM LUDBROOK/EPA via Photosport All Blacks replacement prop Fletcher Newell and captain Sam Cane display the Freedom Cup after the 35-23 win over the Springboks.

Growing up in Canterbury, it was All Blacks test centurion Owen Franks who he watched most often: "I suppose growing up in the Crusaders (catchment), Owen Franks was the premier tighthead and had a very successful career and kind of set the standard for tightheads all around the world.''

All Blacks coach Ian Foster would have been pleased with the mobility and skills displayed by Lomax and Newell in Johannesburg, but was also pragmatic. He reinforced the need for the duo to focus on their set-piece work.

"But primarily, the first things first, we need them to get the core parts right and that is what we were particularly pleased with,'' Foster said as he reflected on the recent test against the Springboks.

"We scrummed well. We gave away a couple of scrum penalties in the second half which was disappointing. And we have got to be better than that, because that is part of South Africa's DNA to try to scrum you in the second half.

"And they got reward for that. So we still have a bit of growth to do in that space. But promising signs.''