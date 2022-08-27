All Blacks vs Argentina: All you need to know about the Rugby Championship test

All Blacks team to face Argentina at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch.

Less than a fortnight after head coach Ian Foster salvaged his job by guiding the All Blacks to a 35-23 over the Springboks in Johannesburg, his side is back on home soil to face the Pumas.

With new attack coach Joe Schmidt on deck, there will be no shortage of eyes on the All Blacks’ attack when they play their first test in Christchurch since 2016.

After all, so clunky through much of the first five tests this year, the All Blacks will need to fire if they’re to power past the Pumas and top the Rugby Championship standings.

Albert Perez/Getty Images Jordie Barrett takes on the Argentina defence in Brisbane last year.

The game

What: Rugby Championship, All Blacks v Argentina

Where: Orangetheory Stadium. Christchurch

When: Saturday, 7.45pm

TAB odds: All Blacks $1.08 Argentina $7

The teams

All Blacks: Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (c), Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Tyrel Lomax, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Codie Taylor, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Akira Ioane, Finlay Christie, Stephen Perofeta, Quinn Tupaea.

Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallia, Emiliano Boffelli, Matias Moroni, Matias Orlando, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranau, Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Tomas Lavanini, Matias Alemanno, Joel Sclavi, Julian Montoya (c), Thomas Gallo. Reserves: Santiago Socino, Mayco Vivas, Eduardo Bello, Guido Petti, Santiago Grondona, Tomas Cubeli, Tomas Albornoz, Santiago Cordero.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock.

The refs

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia)

Assistant referees: Nic Berry (Australia), Damon Murphy (Australia)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU)

The weather

Partly cloudy, southerly breeze, with a temperature of about 8degC at kickoff.

The odds

The history

Played 33, All Blacks 31 wins, Argentina 1 win, 1 draw.