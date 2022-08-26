Take Five: The big questions facing the All Blacks for the Argentina test

Ellis Park must be a launching pad for Ardie Savea and the All Blacks as they look to turn the corner in 2022.

The surging Ellis Park finish was a huge fillip for the All Blacks and their beleaguered coach after a run of five defeats in their six previous test matches.

But does the 35-23 Rugby Championship victory over the world champion Springboks in Jo’burg signal a sea change for the New Zealanders as they head into the first of back-to-back home tests against Argentina in Christchurch on Saturday?

Certainly that’s the hope, after head coach Ian Foster first survived a board review of his job, then brought in experienced selector Joe Schmidt for an enhanced hands-on coaching role and finally resumed work on the ground for the Pumas who have also started the competition with a win and a loss (against the Wallabies).

Foster’s men appear to still have plenty of work in front of them as they look to find the form, momentum and confidence required for the World Cup next year. That starts with a return to Christchurch for a test against the Pumas they should, at their best, handle with ease.

Stuff rugby writers Marc Hinton, Richard Knowler and Paul Cully answer five big questions facing the All Blacks ahead of Saturday:

1. What should the public expect from the All Blacks on the back of their last outing at Ellis Park?

Marc Hinton: Further improvement. Ellis Park was an outstanding victory, all things considered – circumstances, pressure and opponent. But it was by no means perfect. They blew a 15-0 lead, were fortunate on a disallowed try call and caught the Boks well shy of their best. But that forward power, attacking spark and high-ball efficiency must be a baseline now. As Ardie Savea told me afterwards in Jo’burg: “This has to be a starting point, not a turning point.”

Richard Knowler: Let's start with the obvious: a win. A first-ever defeat to Argentina in New Zealand would be a catastrophic outcome for NZ Rugby and the coach after what's unfolded in recent weeks. The public will expect the All Blacks to be as efficient, and mentally tough, as they were in Jo'burg. Fast, physical and accurate. As they get better, it will be easier to forget the three consecutive defeats before Ellis Park.

Paul Cully: Continual improvement, even in gradual steps. Joe Schmidt and Jason Ryan are world-class coaches, and my expectations are now very high. I'm not sure people quite grasp what Schmidt did for Irish rugby (along with Greg Feek). It was the outstanding achievement by a New Zealand rugby coach over the past decade. I'd be disappointed if the phase-play attack didn't improve – they need to start putting teams under pressure with possession. If they do that someone is going to cop a flogging.

Christiaan Kotze/Photosport Ian Foster can relax now and concentrate on turning out quality performances from his All Blacks.

2. Now Ian Foster has been green-lighted through to the World Cup, do you expect the heat to ease off the under-performing head coach?

Hinton: It should. It’s probably time we all moved on from a storyline that has well and truly played out. But the fact of the matter is he will remain under the microscope to some degree. Partly it goes with the territory. And partly public and punditry alike remain unconvinced that he’s got these ABs on track for France. His best way to quieten that doubt is to keep turning out performances like Ellis Park.

Knowler: No. The only way to prove the doubters wrong is to keep winning. It sounds simple, but it's not. This is a tough job. Yet that is what Foster is paid to do.

Cully: No. Only results will do that. The backing of NZ Rugby, which itself is also viewed sceptically by the pubic, doesn't mean a lot to the average punter. When the All Blacks consistently feel and look like the All Blacks, the public pressure will ease. If the All Blacks go on a winning run now and, crucially, beat England at Twickenham in the last test of the year, sentiment will turn. There's a lot of scar tissue out there.

3. What's one key area where the All Blacks still need to improve as this Rugby Championship plays out?

Hinton: Attacking efficiency. It was better at Ellis Park, but still short of where it needs to be, There remain too many hurried, inaccurate passes, and skill errors. There is some wonderful individual talent in that backline, but they need to marry that into a collective force. Joe Schmidt should help. By reputation, he’s fastidious and tireless in his attention to detail. Let’s see if it rubs off.

Knowler: Find ways to extract more from Will Jordan on attack. We are yet to see the best of him.

Cully: Selection. They got it right against the Springboks at Ellis Park and I hope they get to a stage over the next four tests where everyone knows what the team is going to be before it is named. Sure, squad players need to get some game-time, but rivals aren't going to be intimidated by an All Blacks side that keeps chopping and changing: they're well aware of the self-doubt that projects.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Stephen Perofeta has a lot to play for when he makes a potential test debut off the bench on Saturday night.

4. Stephen Perofeta gets a test debut off the bench with Beauden Barrett's injury. How big a test is this for him?

Hinton: Massive. Damian McKenzie, a player who mirrors his skills, but with experience, is back in the country and hovering. Right now Perofeta is an injury away from being crucial. If he wants to say that way, he needs to make the most of this opportunity, whatever form it may take.

Knowler: Any test debut is a massive occasion. It's a rare chance to prove his value for when a fresh squad is selected later in the year – and to send a message ahead of the World Cup next year. Perofeta needs to be confident, and clear-headed when he takes the park.

Cully: Huge, because he may not get that many opportunities with Damian McKenzie back in New Zealand. How the All Blacks use him will say a lot. It wasn't that long ago that Steve Hansen left Josh Ioane on the bench for a full 80 minutes against Argentina, because the test was so tight. If it's close on Saturday, Ian Foster will have to weigh up chucking Perofeta in at the deep against getting the test victory.

AARON WOOD/STUFF All Blacks team to face Argentina at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch.

5. In terms of those backing up from Ellis Park, who are you looking to for another big display?

Hinton: Rieko Ioane. Yes, it will be good to see the young props front again, and Shannon Frizell’s physicality will be needed once more, but I can’t shake the feeling that Ellis Park broke the shackles for Ioane and maybe now we see him really strutting his stuff. The ABs could certainly do with it.

Knowler: Shannon Frizell. Another powerful performance is needed to maintain his grip on the No 6 jersey.

Cully: Richie Mo'unga, Shannon Frizell and Tyrel Lomax. Foster indicated Barrett would be available next week, so that puts heat on Mo'unga, while Scott Barrett could easily move to No 6 once Brodie Retallick is available. As for Lomax, he has no shortage of rivals for the No 3 jersey. Young Fletcher Newell isn't going to be content with a place on the bench.