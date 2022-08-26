Lock Sam Whitelock hails new forwards coach Jason Ryan's influence on All Blacks

All Blacks team to face Argentina at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch.

Rugby Championship: All Blacks v Argentina. Where: Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch. When: Saturday, 7.45pm. Live coverage: Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff. Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia)

Jason Ryan hasn’t just copy and pasted his long-proven methods during his time at the Crusaders and taken them with him to the All Blacks – he’s built on them.

It’s going down a treat, too, according to veteran lock Sam Whitelock, who played under the no-nonsense forwards coach at the Crusaders the past five Super Rugby seasons.

“He is coaching different. He’s coaching at an All Blacks level at the moment. And that’s what we want, that’s what we need,” Whitelock said ahead of the team’s Rugby Championship clash with Argentina in Christchurch on Saturday night.

It’s been a shade over a month since Foster convinced Ryan to replace the sacked John Plumtree in the aftermath of the historic series loss to Ireland.

Often called “the best forwards coach in the world” by Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson, improvement was evident through the two tests in South Africa.

For one, the Boks and their powerhouse pack weren’t able to steamroll the All Blacks with their rolling maul – something the Irish did with ease en route to a 2-1 series win.

“That’s [maul defence] one area we’ve definitely been looking at and working at. The boys have enjoyed a few extra mauls at training, and you can see the growth that’s starting to come. When we were away, the last couple of weeks in Africa, we had a number of sessions that were pretty heated, and we were getting stuck into each other,” Whitelock said.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff Forwards coach Jason Ryan has made his mark in the short time he’s been in the All Blacks coaching mix.

As Whitelock knows better than most, Ryan isn’t one to fudge his words. He’s a straight-shooter with sky-high standards.

During his time at the Crusaders, he once gave a bunch of young forwards a tune-up after a poorly executed lineout drill during a pre-season training session. Never mind that it was December.

“The Mitre 10 Cup is over. This is a Crusaders pack,” he barked.

Now, the head coach of the Junior Crusaders last year, having highlighted the need to stop mauls during his first media engagement in the new job, is demanding the All Blacks lift.

John Davidson/Photosport All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan instructs loose forward Akira Ioane during the team’s training session at Rugby Park in Christchurch on Tuesday.

“He’s definitely upping his game, he’s demanding more of people he knows pretty well. It’s a great thing to have him in here, demanding that we grow and get better,” Whitelock said.

Ryan’s not just shaping the pack, either.

With just a couple of tests in the bag, Foster is now picking his brain regarding team selection.

“It was always kind of the intention,” Foster said on Thursday. “Really important that [attack coach] Joe [Schmidt] and I have a strong forward selection voice in our group. So, it was a natural progression, really.”

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock believes Jason Ryan has upped his coaching game from his Crusaders days.

Another area the forwards have targetted is kick pressure – getting up and putting heat on opposition halfbacks hell-bent on peppering the back three with bombs.

Lock Scott Barrett was particularly effective at it during the 35-23 win over the Springboks in Johannesburg, prompting brother and fullback Jordie to later thank him.

“If you look back at the first test [against South Africa] we probably gave their kickers too much time, and they definitely kicked with a lot of accuracy and put a lot of pressure on,” Foster said.

“In the second test, I think four times we influenced the quality of their kicks, which changed the whole pressure part of the game. Yeah, it's not a secret any more, but yes we will be trying to focus on that [going forward].”