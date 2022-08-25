All Blacks coach Ian Foster rewards players who helped save his career

The All Blacks coach named the Blues star in an otherwise unchanged squad to face Argentina in Christchurch.

All Blacks vs Argentina – Rugby Championship

Where: Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch. When: 7.45pm Saturday

Live coverage: Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff from 7.15pm

Ian Foster has remained loyal to the men who saved him from the sack, enabling him to begin the next chapter of his career as All Blacks coach.

Had Beauden Barrett not been injured at training on Tuesday, Foster would have likely named the same team that stunned the Springboks 35-23 in Johannesburg on August 14, for the test against Argentina in Christchurch on Saturday night.

Now, with Barrett unavailable after hurting his neck, the uncapped Stephen Perofeta has been listed on the bench as cover for first five-eighth and fullback.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Stephen Perofeta could make his All Blacks debut off the bench for the All Blacks in Christchurch on Saturday night.

Foster said Barrett's injury was not related to any concussion issues, but it was too early to say when he would be declared fit: “It's day by day. I have not heard anything to say that he's not going to be available next week, but we will see what unfolds.”

The absence of Barrett means Richie Mo’unga will get the chance to start his first test at first-five on his home ground at Orangetheory Stadium.

While his performance at Ellis Park wasn't without its blemishes, Mo'unga's kicking game and decision-making were instrumental in the All Blacks turning around a 26-10 loss to the Springboks in Mbombela to punish the same foe at their fortress of Ellis Park.

Themba Hadebe/AP All Blacks No 10 Richie Mo'unga has retained his spot for the test against Argentina.

Foster's assessment of Mo'unga's performance in that test was, as to be expected, positive.

“Very good,” Foster said in reference to Mo'unga. “I thought his control was good, there were a few areas that he wants to improve his accuracy in. But overall he was confident and he gave us some of those territory moments.”

After the series of events that unfolded following the victory at Ellis Park, which eventually led to NZ Rugby endorsing him through to the World Cup, Foster must have been relieved to finally get on the training pitch and focus on the remainder of the Rugby Championship.

AARON WOOD/STUFF All Blacks team to face Argentina at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch.

As well as now having ex-Ireland coach Joe Schmidt guiding the team's attack, forwards coach Jason Ryan has also joined Schmidt and Foster as a selector.

The players' response to Schmidt joining the staff after Brad Mooar was ditched following the 2-1 series loss to Ireland last month has been positive.

“It's a start slow and build-type strategy,” Foster noted. “And like I said I have been communicating with him (Schmidt) for a couple of years behind the scenes. We have been using him from a strategy side for the last month or so, anyway, from an All Blacks selector's role.”

The best way to hose down speculation about Foster's suitability for the job, now, is for his players – who came out in support of their coach after the win in Jo’burg – to snare another win.

There could be few complaints about the selections for this test. Not after the way the All Blacks produced a dynamite performance to break a sickly three-game losing streak.

With ex-Wallabies coach Michael Cheika now in charge, and ex-Kiwis coach and player David Kidwell running the defence, Argentina have been determined to play an up-tempo game laced with typical aggression at the breakdown.

Argentina's recent 48-17 win over the Wallabies in San Juan ensures their confidence levels should have been topped-up. Another efficient start by the All Blacks – they led Springboks 15-0 in the first half before leaking a converted try and penalty – at Ellis Park would be welcomed by Foster.

“It took us a wee while to get points on the scoreboard, so I think there was a perception that it was a faster start,” Foster said.

“Mainly because we got a bit more territory, early. I think it is something we will be looking for this week.”

All Blacks: Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Tyrel Lomax, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Codie Taylor, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Akira Ioane, Finlay Christie, Stephen Perofeta, Quinn Tupaea.