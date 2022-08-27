All Blacks: Blowtorch remains on Ian Foster and Sam Cane ahead of Christchurch test

All Blacks captain Sam Cane will lead the All Blacks for the first time since Ian Foster convinced NZ Rugby to retain him as coach.

Ian Foster and Sam Cane can't afford to botch this golden opportunity to turn down the volume on one of the noisiest rugby debates in New Zealand in recent memory.

A shaky All Blacks performance, or heaven forbid, a defeat against Argentina in Christchurch on Saturday night would do nothing to suppress the heated public discourse about NZ Rugby's decision to forge ahead with Foster as coach instead of appointing hometown favourite Scott Robertson as his replacement.

It would, in fact, have the opposite effect.

A clunky display at Orangetheory Stadium, the venue Robertson has converted into a near impenetrable stronghold for visiting teams during his six-year tenure as Crusaders coach, is the last thing the All Blacks or NZ Rugby needs.

Had the All Blacks not produced their best performance since Foster took control of the side in 2020 to beat the Springboks 35-23 in Johannesburg a fortnight ago, which was followed by senior players urging NZ Rugby not to sack him, the winds of change would have swept through the coaching staff.

For those who live outside the boundaries of the Crusaders' territory, it can be difficult to fully comprehend the depth of feeling that supporters in this area of the country have for man with the nickname 'Razor'.

They cheer and applaud him when he walks up the aisle towards the coaching box at the Orangetheory Stadium, and do the same when he completes the short journey in reverse.

1 Sport Taranaki and Blues utility Stephen Perofeta is in line to make his debut off the bench.

They love him and he, in return, has delivered the six titles.

Few coaches possess Robertson's charisma or ability to mould young men into a successful fighting unit during games, or ensure they enjoy going to work during the week.

Now to the subject of Foster. He and captain Cane have got 80 minutes to not only win over the crowd in Christchurch, but many other All Blacks supporters around the world.

Cane and his fellow players must build on the success they had against the Springboks to protect Foster's reputation, which was battered by the soap opera that manifested after the 2-1 series loss to Ireland and the 26-10 loss to the Springboks in Mbombela.

Now is the time to hit the thrusters, not slip into neutral.

"We have been saying for a couple of weeks that we have been improving, and we took a significant step in terms of improvement in that game,'' Cane said in reference to the win in Johannesburg.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff Joe Schmidt (left) has joined Ian Foster’s coaching staff ahead of the Rugby Championship test against Argentina.

"It was a performance we were proud of, for sure. But it is just a start of where we want to get to, and how we want to get better.''

Before Foster became embroiled in NZ Rugby's decision to review him after the series defeat to Ireland, and following the trip to South Africa, openside flanker Cane was also under scrutiny.

His leadership and effort in Johannesburg has ensured that conversation has died off, for now. Another big shift against Argentina would ensure that remains the case.

Foster's successful navigation of the minefield put in place by NZ Rugby dovetailed with him convincing Joe Schmidt to be attack coach, and forwards coach Jason Ryan has also become the third selector.

Naming the same team, apart from Stephen Perofeta filling in for the injured Beauden Barrett on the bench, that stunned the Springboks at Ellis Park was a statement from Foster.

He wants the men who fought against the odds at 1730m above sea level to maintain the rage in front of a crowd that needs convincing he can eventually win the World Cup.

KIM LUDBROOK/Photosport The All Blacks celebrate after beating the Springboks 35-23 in Johannesburg on August 14.

While it's unlikely a victory would wipe out all scepticism about Foster being the right man for the job, it would be a massive step forwards.

A new standard was set in Johannesburg.

"Whilst it was a great result we still know there's a lot of things we could have done better,'' Foster said.

"So we have got to keep growing from that point.''