Argentina stun ill-disciplined All Blacks in Christchurch to bag historic win

At Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch: Argentina 25 (Juan Martin Gonzalez try 47min; Emiliano Boffelli 6 pen, con) All Blacks 18 (Samisoni Taukei'aho try 11min, Caleb Clarke try 31min; Richie Mo’unga 2 pen, con) HT: 12-15

Yellow cards: Shannon Frizell 70min

The hounds aren't going away anytime soon, not after yet another All Blacks stinker.

Head coach Ian Foster, less than two weeks after receiving backing through next year's World Cup, can expect to cop plenty more flak after his side's historic 25-18 loss to Argentina in Christchurch on Saturday night.

Indeed, a maiden loss to the Pumas on home soil made it evident the All Blacks’ win over the Springboks in Johannesburg a fortnight ago was not the start of a bright new dawn.

The All Blacks, who had won 31 of the 33 matches against Argentina, have now lost four of six tests this year, and six of their last eight stretching back to last year.

But credit to the Michael Cheika coached Pumas, who sunk the All Blacks on the back of sharp-shooter Emiliano Boffelli’s 20 point haul, and their demon-like defence – they made 195 of 203 tackles (96%).

The wing kicked six penalties and a conversion, punishing the ill-disciplined hosts, who conceded 14 penalties on the night and had Shannon Frizell yellow carded in the 70th minute after Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli lost his patience with the constant infringing.

Flanker Juan Martin Gonzalez’s 47th minute try, moments after Richie Mo’unga had slotted a penalty to give the All Blacks an 18-12 lead, swung the fixture the visitors’ way.

Gonzalez pounced after Scott Barrett failed to handle a restart, before brushing aside a couple of would-be tacklers to dive over out wide.

Cheika exploded with delight in the coaching box, before Boffelli’s fine sideline conversion made it 19-18.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks midfielder David Havili takes the ball into contact against Argentina in Christchurch on Saturday night.

Two years after the All Blacks lost to the Pumas for the first time, Boffelli stroked two more three-pointers over to cushion the lead.

The All Blacks, again guilty of a clunky attack, had their chances to knot the game up, including in the final minute, only for Codie Taylor’s lineout throw deep inside the Pumas’ 22 to be ruled wonky.

A moment later, the Pumas booted the ball out to secure the win.

Cheika and his assistants engaged in an euphoric group hug in their box, while it looked like a funeral in the All Blacks’ adjacent box.

For those who fronted at Orangetheory Stadium after waiting six long years for the All Blacks to return to Christchurch, it’s fair to say they weren’t treated to a classic.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Argentina celebrate after Juan Martin Gonzalez’s crucial second half try againt the All Blacks in Christchurch.

The first half was particularly stop-start, as Amashukeli blew 13 penalties, eight of them against All Blacks.

Captain Sam Cane received multiple warnings from the whistle-blower, who repeatedly caught them offside. There was also a penalty for a high tackle, and breakdown infringements – both with and without the ball.

No wonder the locals resorted to entertaining themselves through crowd waves before half an hour had even expired.

Heck, even the non-playing All Blacks, seated alongside the media tribunes, appeared bored.

That said, they all leapt from their seats as powerhouse hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho got on the end of a monster lineout drive in the 11th minute to bag the game’s first try.

Steam rolling the Pumas from about 10 metres out was one of a few statements made by the pack during the half, as new forwards coach Jason Ryan’s influence on the team continues to tell a shade over a month after he replaced John Plumtree.

There were also a couple of scrum penalties, and they promptly halted a Pumas’ driving maul.

But, not helped by pivot Mo’unga dragging a penalty wide and pushing a conversion attempt past the sticks, they still found themselves 6-5 down until Mo’unga landed a penalty in the 29th minute.

Martin Hunter/Photosport All Blacks wing Caleb Clarke on his way to the line against the Pumas in Christchurch on Saturday night.

When the Pumas butchered a lineout moments later and the All Blacks punished the mistake with a sparkling try to wing Caleb Clarke, who was nicely put away by fullback Jordie Barrett, you got the feeling the hosts might take their 15-6 lead and run with it.

But that was before a string of penalties opened the door for Boffelli to close the gap to three at halftime in a sign of things to come.

The big moment

Look no further than flanker Juan Martin Gonzalez’s try, his team’s only of the match, but one which swung the fixture their way.

Match rating

7/10. Far from a classic – there were too many mistakes and stoppages in play for that – but nevertheless a tense clash, one which went down to the wire and shows test rugby is as competitive as ever.

The big picture

Less than a fortnight after backing Foster and their coaching staff through next year’s World Cup, this is the last thing New Zealand Rugby needed.

The heat remains very much on Foster, it has to after the All Blacks’ Rugby Championship hopes took a major blow.

MVP

Emiliano Boffelli. Who needs to score tries when you have an assassin who can boot 20 points off the tee?