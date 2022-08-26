Scott 'Razor' Robertson takes holiday in Australia as All Blacks play Argentina in Christchurch

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson would have been in charge of the All Blacks for the test in Christchurch if NZ Rugby had sacked Ian Foster last week.

Scott Robertson will be in Australia when the All Blacks play Argentina at Orangetheory Stadium in his home town of Christchurch on Saturday night.

Crusaders coach Robertson, who would have been appointed All Blacks coach if NZ Rugby had elected to sack incumbent Ian Foster last week, travelled across the Tasman about a week ago.

It's understood Robertson decided to go on holiday with wife Jane after learning surgery on his knee had been delayed.

If the All Blacks hadn't broken a three-match losing streak by beating the Springboks 35-23 in Johannesburg on August 14, Robertson's tenure as All Blacks coach would have started with the Rugby Championship match in Christchurch – the first in the city since 2016.

The All Blacks’ upset win at Ellis Park proved pivotal for Foster, who convinced NZ Rugby to retain him rather than replace him with Robertson, through to the World Cup in France next year.

Robertson, who has largely kept a low profile since guiding the Crusaders to their victory over the Blues in the Super Rugby Pacific final in Auckland on June 18, is contracted to the Christchurch-based franchise until the end of next season.

He told The Big Jim Show, a podcast hosted by ex-Scotland international Jim Hamilton, that he had a desire to coach at the 2027 World Cup.

“If New Zealand Rugby want me, great. If there is another club, country, probably country, I wouldn’t go to a club now. I really want to go to the Rugby World Cup, I genuinely want to go to a couple,'' Robertson said.

"I’m 47, I’ll be 52 by the time the next Rugby World Cup comes around [Australia 2027 after France next year]. I want to get to two or three and test myself, push myself. I am open (to offers), yeah.”

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff Ian Foster (right) has been joined by Joe Schmidt on the All Blacks coaching staff.

Prior to their win in Johannesburg, the All Blacks had lost five of their previous test matches. When the All Blacks were beaten in the third test in Wellington last month, NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson labelled the series loss "unacceptable''.

It's understood Foster was then told he had to win at least one of the next two tests in South Africa or be dumped by NZ Rugby.

In addition to having the support of his senior players, Foster appointed ex-Ireland coach Joe Schmidt as his attack coach. All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan, who had previously assisted Robertson at the Crusaders since 2017, has also joined Foster and Schmidt as a selector.

Ryan said he hadn’t been in touch with Robertson, as he was busy preparing the All Blacks for the test.

"Just with the All Blacks, just really focused on this test match, loving playing at home in Christchurch,’’ Ryan said. “I know this city, they love rugby, they're so passionate about rugby and they've been deprived, they've really missed the All Blacks playing at home.’’

Following his arrival in Christchurch with the All Blacks on Sunday, Foster said he has received a warm welcome from the locals.

On Wednesday he said he enjoyed a seafood chowder at a pub in Governors Bay, and later went shopping for second-hand records at a music store in the city.