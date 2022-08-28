Michael Cheika fires back at All Blacks coach Ian Foster after breakdown accusation

Michael Cheika was never going to sit back and let All Blacks coach Ian Foster take a swipe at the Pumas’ breakdown tactics without barking back.

Nope, the Argentina head coach fired back in typical Cheika style, accusing the All Blacks of being serial offenders at precisely the tactic Foster accused them of utilising to slow New Zealand’s ball en route to their historic 25-18 win in Christchurch on Saturday night.

"Well, he would be an expert on it because his team does it all the time, so he should know. Maybe he’s right, I dunno,” an animated Cheika said.

He was sitting in the same seat a dejected Foster had occupied minutes earlier, when he told media he was “bemused” the Rugby Championship leading Pumas had been allowed to get away with their breakdown tactics.

Foster, having just overseen a fourth defeat in six matches this year, and sixth loss in eight games dating back to last year, felt Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli should have taken a closer look at the dark arts Pumas defenders were utilising at the bottom of rucks.

“We were really struggling to get speed of ball against them. From my perspective, extremely frustrated with tacklers [not] getting out of the road and giving them access, and them sort of not releasing the ball carrier on the ground.

“That's an area we are going to have to look at closely, because it was an area we got hammered in the penalty breakdown at critical times. Probably a little bit bemused by some of that."

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Pumas coach Michael Cheika, left, and captain Julian Montoya, during their press conference in Christcurch on Saturday night.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane echoed Foster, believing it was clearly a tactic the Pumas came armed with.

Cheika, who has a history of making accusations against the All Blacks from his time in charge of the Wallabies, didn’t exactly deny his players did it.

However, he felt the teams were even at the ruck, and Amashukeli, controlling the biggest test of his career, handled himself well.

"I thought New Zealand were OK at the ruck, they recycled a lot of ball quickly. So, I thought we had parity in that area, they got a few steals, we got a few. I thought the ruck work across the whole game was quite good, because there was not a lot of actual opportunities to get on to the ball.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks coach Ian Foster, left, and captain Sam Cane front media after their defeat to Argentina in Christchurch on Saturday night.

Regardless, ultimately it was Cheika who was smiling and Foster, having suggested to a trigger-happy photographer that surely more than enough photos of him had been banked as he exited the press conference, who cut a disheartened figure.

Cheika even mentioned Crusaders coach Scott Robertson – a name on the tip of many people’s tongues as the All Blacks’ woes drag on – during his press conference.

Indeed, it shouldn’t be lost on anyone that a gleeful Cheika sat there and praised the man many believe should be coaching the All Blacks on a night they lost a third consecutive match on home soil for the first time in history.

Martin Hunter/Photosport Pumas coach Michael Cheika, left, and All Blacks counterpart Ian Foster shake hands after Argentina made history by beating New Zealand on home soil in Christchurch on Saturday night.

He’d been asked about No 8 Pablo Matera, who helped the Crusaders win a record-extending 13th Super Rugby crown this year, and played a big hand in a superb performance by the Pumas’ loose forwards

“I think that the Crusaders have made a really huge mark, and Scott Robertson has made a really huge mark on Pablo. He came here to learn more about rugby, didn't come here for money or anything like that, and it shows the quality of the franchise and the coaching here, he's come back a heaps better player - mentally and technically.

“I think it would be bittersweet for him [to win tonight], because he's been proud like it's his own city.”