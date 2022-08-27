'We got flustered': All Blacks lament sloppy second half in historic loss to Pumas

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has called out his side’s composure, and also fired a shot at Argentina’s breakdown tactics, in the wake of his side’s history-making defeat in Christchurch on Saturday night.

New Zealand were humbled 25-18 at Orangetheory Stadium in the round-three Rugby Championship clash, as the Pumas, building on a first ever win over the men in black in 2020, tasted victory on Kiwi soil against them for the first time.

The hosts held a 15-12 lead at halftime but were then met by a blue and white brick wall in the second stanza as the Michael Cheika-coached Argentinians held strong to close out their big upset.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks coach Ian Foster felt the Pumas got away with plenty at the breakdown.

Speaking to Sky Sport soon after the match, Foster took a swipe at young Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli for what he felt was too generous a hand given the visitors’ way.

“Congratulations to Argentina, I thought they kept true to how they wanted to play and really frustrated us,” he said.

“We didn’t get what we wanted at the breakdown, we had large periods of dominance at our set piece and then that didn’t go well at the end.

“But overall I just felt that they got away with some stuff at the breakdown, and we weren’t able to deal with it.”

The All Blacks outscored the Pumas two tries to one, but that one to the visitors was the only five-pointer of the second stanza and helped power them into the lead.

“After that they grew an arm and a leg, and we probably got a little bit flustered,” Foster admitted.

“So we’ve got to look at our composure in those latter stages, particularly with the bench coming on, and we’ve just got to make sure we’re a little bit more ruthless at that breakdown. The ref was pretty harsh on entry, and we paid a price.”

All Blacks captain Sam Cane, meanwhile, lamented his side's sloppy second half, noting the mounting error toll never allowed them to fight their way back into the contest.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks captain Sam Cane said his side were guilty of too many second-half mistakes in their loss to Argentina.

“It certainly felt, particularly in the first half, we were a lot more dominant in areas than we managed to show on the scoreboard,” Cane told Sky Sport soon after the match.

“But a lot of credit has to go to the Argentinian side for the way they stuck in it and eventually turned the tables and ended up putting us under pressure in that second half.

“We didn’t respond the way we wanted, we made a few simple errors that we don’t really like to make in test footy, and they were good enough to get the win tonight.”

The Pumas, who enjoyed only 40% possession and 37% territory, made a whopping 195 tackles at a brilliant 96% success rate, compared to the All Blacks’ 87/94 (93%) and Cane conceded that despite getting two tries early, they were too tough to crack when it mattered.

“I said earlier in the week they’re probably one of the better defensive sides in the world. We recycled ball well enough but we weren’t able to convert it into points.”

While the skipper felt his side’s scrum and maul had great positives, he also alluded to some frustration with Amashukeli with much of the All Blacks’ work “pulled up by quite a few technicalities, which hurt us”.

“It certainly felt like there wasn’t much rhythm or flow in the game, there was a lot of stop-start, there wasn’t much continuous play,” Cane said.

On the other side of the coin, Pumas captain Julian Montoya was overjoyed with the victory, but still very measured in his response to it.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Argentina celebrate their try in their win over the All Blacks in Christchurch on Saturday night.

“Today I’m very proud of our team, we worked very hard for this, we are starting to believe what we can do,” he told Sky Sport.

“We're a very proud nation, and this is for the people that support us, because we are not alone.

“This is not just magic, something that happened from nowhere.

“We have really good people here... we are trusting ourselves.”

And that is what Cheika, the former Wallabies coach, who had never himself claimed a win over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil, has been getting the players to do, in tandem with new defence coach David Kidwell,

“He’s come in, he’s got a very strong Māori influence, he’s brought a lot of that and introduced it to the boys, and the tackling drills and the way we’ve worked,” Cheika told Sky Sport of the former Kiwis league coach’s influence.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Pumas coach Michael Cheika consoles All Blacks captain Sam Cane after the game at Orangetheory Stadium.

Having shown his players just a handful of clips of their maiden win over New Zealand from two years ago in the buildup, Cheika noted he had been able to tap into some knowledge on new All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan from No 8 Pablo Matera’s season at the Crusaders, and just implored his troops to bring intensity.

“We knew they [the All Blacks] had a bit of pressure on them, so we had to try and build on that pressure and then just see where the game lands and go from there,” he said.

But Cheika is fully expecting a massive response from the All Blacks when the teams square off again next Saturday in Hamilton.

“I imagine they’re going to come back with every piece of artillery they have, and we’ve got to be able to work out a way to be handle that, and give something back.”