All Blacks player ratings: Samisoni Taukei'aho shines on another dismal night for Foster's men

Marc Hinton is a senior rugby writer for Stuff.

OPINION: Ian Foster’s “Imposters” have struck again. An ill-disciplined and sloppy All Blacks side has slumped to a first ever home defeat to Argentina on their return to New Zealand for their third match of the Rugby Championship.

After the flattering victory at Ellis Park to halt a run of three straight test defeats in 2022, this was another major misstep from the All Blacks, tumbling to a 25-18 loss in Christchurch that continues to raise major doubts about their prospects of mounting a credible World Cup campaign in France next year. The side has now lost an unprecedented three straight home matches.

Martin Hunter/Photosport Caleb Clarke scored a try for the All Blacks, but it couldn’t stop them falling to defeat against Argentina in Christchurch.

It will also ramp up the pressure on both New Zealand Rugby, who recently rubber-stamped Foster as head coach through to the global tournament, and the All Blacks coaching group who continue to send out a side well short of the standard expected.

That said, it was a wonderful performance from Argentina to nab another historic result over the New Zealanders, following up on their breakthrough victory in Australia in 2020. It was founded on a magnificent defensive display, under the stewardship of former Kiwi David Kidwell, a brilliant effort at the breakdown and a superb goalkicking display from Emiliano Boffelli.

Here are Stuff’s player ratings for the All Blacks from the test in Christchurch:

Jordie Barrett: Made a nice break to set up Clarke’s first-half try and was mostly strong on the carry with 66m on 8 runs. One of the better home performers in the backline. 5

Will Jordan: Struggled to make an impact on his home track with minimal attacking involvement. Took the high ball well, but just not enough impact. 3

Rieko Ioane: Didn’t find the space he did at Ellis Park, and notably quiet on the carry. Nice short ball to put Barrett away in first spell but a costly second-half knock on in tackle. Subbed after 69 minutes. 4

Hannah Peters/Getty Images It was another sub-par night for Sam Cane and his All Blacks as they went down to Argentina at Orangetheory Stadium.

David Havili: A quiet match and a long way off the standards he displayed on Ellis Park. Unable to get anything going on attack and largely anonymous. 3

Caleb Clarke: Strong on the carry in the first half, and good speed to finish the team’s second try. But a non-factor after halftime. 5

Richie Mo’unga: A bit of a mixed bag. After a scratchy start with the boot settled well, made one big first-half run and finished with a team-high 104m on the carry. But couldn’t spark the All Black attack when it mattered and missed a couple of tackles. 5

Aaron Smith: Not one of his more influential tests. Cleared with his usual sharpness, but no threat on the run and missed a key tackle on Juan Martin Gonzalez for his try. 4

Ardie Savea: Pretty quiet outing by the high standards of this marvel. Got a bit going at the end and made all eight tackles, but not his best stuff. 5

Sam Cane: Subbed after 66 minutes to complete a sub-par test. Led his team on defence, but a non-factor with the ball and made key errors down the stretch. 3

Shannon Frizell: Solid outing, without imprinting himself. Useful at lineout and 30m on carry led the pack. Sinbinned for final 10 minutes for collapsing a maul. 4

Scott Barrett: Made all his tackles, part of a strong scrum and one or two handy caries, but unable to make a difference. 4

Hannah Peters/Getty Images David Havili and the All Blacks found the going tough against a disciplined Argentina defensive effort in Christchurch.

Sam Whitelock: Another influential effort at the lineout, but part of a pack that lost the breakdown battle. 4

Tyrel Lomax: Continues to make positive strides as starting tighthead, scrummed well for his 44 minutes on the field, and made all six tackles. 5

Samisoni Taukei’aho: Another useful outing from the power-packed hooker, finished an excellent first-half try off the lineout drive, part of a dominant scrum and carried with authority. Replaced in 45th minute. Probably shouldn’t have been. 7

Ethan de Groot: Another standout scrummaging display and going to be hard to displace from here. Couple of missed tackles only black mark. 5

Reserves:

Codie Taylor (rep Taukei’aho 45min): It couldn’t have gone much worse for this normally reliable operator. Lost three lineouts on his throw – none more costly than the not straight in the 79th minute when the All Blacks had a throw 7m out – and a costly dropped ball. 2

George Bower (rep de Groot 45min): Couple of strong carries in a busy effort off the pine. Continued scrum superiority. 5

Fletcher Newell (rep Lomax 45min): Scrum stayed on point, but otherwise unable to make the required impact. 4

Tupou Vaa’i: Not used.

Akira Ioane (rep Cane 66min): Played final quarter of an hour as the All Blacks struggled to get their act together. N/A

Fin Christie (rep Smith 63min): Cleared ball crisply but not enough time to impact. N/A

Stephen Perofeta (rep Barrett 80min): Played last 50 seconds. N/A

Quinn Tupaea (rep Ioane 70min): Couple of carries, but couldn’t find any magic answers. N/A