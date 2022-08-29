Veteran All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock searching for answers as losses rack up

Sam Whitelock isn’t used to this.

No, such a lousy run of form is something the most capped All Blacks lock of all-time couldn’t have possibly imagined not so long ago.

Four losses in six games this year, six defeats from eight matches dating back to last year, and three straight losses on home soil for the first time in history.

“Yeah, it’s different. It’s definitely different,” as the 137-cap veteran put it after the All Blacks’ 25-18 loss to Argentina in Christchurch on Saturday night.

Whitelock, a two-times World Cup champion, was sitting at a table with a small group of print journalists at the Addington Raceway, located next to Orangetheory Stadium, the scene of the All Blacks’ first loss to the Pumas on home soil.

Like everyone, he was searching for answers after the All Blacks backed up their remarkable 35-23 win over the Springboks in Johannesburg with a lame defeat.

“Great question,” he said when asked how the All Blacks would stop their latest defeat further eroding their confidence, and imploding.

“I think the easiest thing to do, first of all, is look at the effort... I said this last week - it doesn't matter what team you're playing for, if you start with effort then everything flows from there...the boys are working hard and creating opportunities, and then it's actually the execution of it.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock, centre, and his teammates huddle after Saturday night’s historic loss to the Pumas in Christchurch.

That’s – execution – where the All Blacks faltered badly against the Pumas, particularly down the stretch when they were faced with opportunities to knot the game up.

If getting penalised for obstruction after attempting to unleash a lineout drive deep inside the Pumas’ 22 at the death was bad, Codie Taylor’s wonky lineout dart, also inside the 22, was brutal.

“Yep, that’s definitely something that we need to be better at. We have shown, especially early in the game, we scored a maul try, which was great – we haven’t scored one of them for a while,” Whitelock said.

“To see how good it can be, and then obviously not to execute [in crunch time], it’s something that potentially lost us the game. We have to make sure that we are taking every opportunity we get, and with test match rugby you might only get one or two in a game...so it’s something I know we’ll have a good look at over the next couple of days.”

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff Sam Whitelock: “We have to make sure that we are taking every opportunity we get.”

The All Blacks will be joined by three players – props Nepo Laulala and Ofa Tuungafasi, and lock Brodie Retallick – when they regroup in Hamilton on Monday morning ahead of Saturday’s rematch with the Pumas.

Whether they and pivot Beauden Barrett, who missed the Christchurch test with a stiff neck, are available for selection will be determined by the medical team in the coming days.

Whitelock felt the All Blacks, who chalked up 418 metres to Argentina’s 187, had the ingredients to respond as they face what shapes as a must-win game to keep their Rugby Championship hopes alive and kicking.

For many All Blacks fans, a response in Hamilton will be more than just about the Rugby Championship, but rather a sign that perhaps their side isn’t a lost cause when it comes to next year’s World Cup in France.

"I think with rugby, and with any sport, you are only one win away from creating form, and you're only one loss away from not being in form. And that's the hard thing with being an international player, you've got to go out there and consistently perform,” Whitelock said.