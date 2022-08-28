All Blacks coach Ian Foster defends timing of substitutions in another test loss

The sight of powerhouse hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho leaving the park early in the second half in Christchurch had to signal an injury, right?

Wrong.

Nor was it a pre-planned decision to pull one of his best performing players, head coach Ian Foster explained in the aftermath of his team’s lame duck 25-18 defeat to the Pumas in Christchurch on Saturday night.

It was, in his words, a consequence of loosehead prop Ethan de Groot and tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax being replaced.

“Ethan had a tightening calf and Tyrel had a quad knock. Just talking to the coaches, there was a belief that when we changed the two props that changing the hooker, that combination was something that worked for us [against South Africa in Johannesburg], and that’s why we went that way,” Foster said, adding he expected both props to be available next week.

Addressing media outside the team hotel the morning after the All Blacks’ fourth defeat in six tests this year, it wasn’t the only question Foster fielded regarding the timing of substitutions, decisions which left some scratching their heads.

Replacing Taukei'aho, who had scored a try and was one of the few All Blacks able to smash his way over the advantage line against the Pumas’ demon-like defence, with Codie Taylor five minutes after the break was one.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks coach Ian Foster.

The other was the decision to inject uncapped pivot Stephen Perofeta into the match in the 80th minute, when the Pumas simply had to burn the clock dry to secure their famous win.

If he doesn’t play for the All Blacks again, his time in the black jersey will stand at 55 seconds.

”We considered all those options,” Foster said when asked if he contemplated holding him back.

“But I guess the subbing became a little bit niggly at the end, in particular with the yellow card [to Shannon Frizell] and the nature and position of that.

“Again, Stephen was a guy we really wanted to get on, we think he can inject stuff into our attack with his footwork and his second receiver role. But it was a game that didn’t quite flow that way.”

Joe Allison/Getty Images All Blacks hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho scored one of his team’s two tries against Argentina on Saturday night in Christchurch.

The game barely flowed at all.

Dominated by the whistle of Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli – he blew 26 penalties – it coughed and spluttered along.

However, after Caleb Clarke finished off a sparkling try on the counter, there was a sense the All Blacks might take their 15-6 lead after 32 minutes and run with it, allowing them to give Perofeta a decent run in the second half.

Forget it. Pumas sharp-shooter Emiliano Boffelli punished their poor discipline, kicking six penalties in his 20-point haul, while the Pumas’ defence made life miserable for the hosts.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Dejected All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor shakes hands with coach Ian Foster after their 25-18 loss to Argentina in Christchurch on Saturday night.

But the All Blacks still had chances to strike at the death, including with about a minute to go, only for Taylor’s lineout throw deep inside the Pumas’ 22 to be ruled crooked.

“Look, Codie is working hard, trying hard,” Foster said when asked of the hooker’s form, which didn’t hit top form during Super Rugby.

“When the set piece doesn't go well in the last 15 minutes it's easy to point the finger at the hooker when you lose a few lineouts. We'll dig down into that, but he's with everyone, he's just working his butt off to try and get things right."

Foster was more frustrated by his team’s lack of kicking in the final quarter of an hour, suggesting his team needed to show the Pumas the same respect they showed in the first half, when the visitors realised they were better off kicking deep than running into a black wall.

"We've done a lot of research over the years about games we've lost, and there's a similar pattern in our DNA that we like to hold on to the ball and try and run our way out of trouble, and it's probably a New Zealand rugby thing. We've got to sort that out.”