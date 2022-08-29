Sir John Kirwan says it's time for Sam Cane to sit one out for ailing All Blacks

ABs legend says it's time for Ian Foster to have a look at Dalton Papalii at No 7.

New Zealand rugby legend Sir John Kirwan believes the time has come for All Blacks skipper Sam Cane to pay the price for an historic loss of form by his side.

Kirwan, speaking on Sky’s The Breakdown panel show, was as usual the most outspoken of the three former All Blacks in the wake of yet another defeat by Ian Foster’s side on Saturday night in Christchurch.

The All Blacks suffered their first home defeat to Argentina when beaten 25-18 by Michael Cheika’s side at Orangetheory Stadium, making it the first time in their 119-year test history they had lost three home internationals in a row. They have now dropped four of their six matches in 2022, and six of their last eight dating back to last November.

Kirwan told fellow panellists Mils Muliaina and Jeff Wilson on Sky’s flagship rugby show on Sunday night it was time to look at a fresh option at No 7 for the second crack at Argentina in Hamilton on Saturday.

“It is a leadership issue,” he said. “Should we blood some young guys in there? Do we need to rest Cane, rest [Sam] Whitelock? I’m not saying they won’t be good enough to go to the World Cup, but we need to start putting some of these young guys under fire. We’ve lost so many games now, we might as well.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff Sam Cane, All Blacks captain, needs to be stood aside for a game while younger players get a go, says Sir John Kirwan.

“Both Whitelock and Cane look pretty tired to me. Maybe we need to go, ‘sit this one out, play against Aussie’. Be open. I want to see Dalton Papalii out there. We’ve lost six out of the last eight, so let’s go, righto boys the competition is on.

“And the leadership group needs to get together and go, we didn't perform, what do we need to do about that? Is it too much process and not enough emotion? Did we not have the skills from the coaches or an alternative kicking game? The leaders need to ask those questions of the coaches, and the coaches need to ask those questions of them.”

Kirwan felt Papalii, No 8 Hoskins Sotutu and league convert Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (all Blues players) were among contenders Foster should look at bringing in for Hamilton.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Sir John Kirwan wants to see Dalton Papalii, here consoling Caleb Clarke, get a shot in the No 7 jersey.

“We need Dalton to play some games. There’s nothing wrong with Cane … he’s probably not in the best form of his life, but we need Dalton to get out there because what happens next year?,What’s going to happen at lock? We’ve got [Brodie] Retallick back, so do you play Retallick and [Scott] Barrett this week? What are we doing to say we’re building for the future, because I keep hearing we’re building,..”

Asked what message it would send to drop the captain, Kirwan said the needs of the team had to come first.

“If you’ve got a leadership group that’s not performing under pressure … normally one of you will get dropped. In the modern game you say to Sam [Cane], ‘I want to see Dalton. You’re not going anywhere’. If we’re building something, what’s our alternative, and do we need to see him under pressure?”

Kirwan said he felt a lot of people, including those on The Breakdown, had got “carried away” with one win and reaction needed to be more “balanced”. He added: “If you are wobbling, you can’t change things that quickly. There are three things Foster needs to look at: selection, the kicking game, and what is happening with our leadership under pressure. Are we practising under-pressure decision-making?”

Asked if the All Blacks were in the process of losing their “aura”, Kirwan’s response was far-reaching.

“There is a split in our game. I don’t think we’re working together,” he said. “What happened to Ian Foster has never happened before … sacking coaches, bringing in new coaches, the players have to protect you, the CEO coming out making a statement, the board deciding on the coach.

“There’s a disconnect between the players and NZ Rugby, or there was. Sanzaar is broken, [but] needs to stand together. We need South Africa. We need Australia. We need Super Rugby to be the best competition in the world. The northern hemisphere is strong. We’ve got real issues. The players and NZ Rugby need to sit down, the board needs more immediate past players on there, and we need a good look at our high performance [programme].”

Muliana essentially supported Kirwan’s call for Cane to be dropped.

“As captain he needs to be performing week-in, week-out,” said the World-Cup winning test centurion. “It’s hotly contested now, and we haven’t seen this before in terms of our leader. He’d be the first to admit that. If he needs to stand down for someone to create competition, it’s an easy conversation because of the man he is.”​

And Muliaina emphasised change had to come this week in the wake of Saturday’s performance.

“We continue to play a game that’s not working and then we don’t adapt. Our leaders aren’t adapting. We’re hitting the same old game-plan every time. We don’t seem to be able to adapt on the go and that’s a big concern.

“[Foster] needs to make changes. He needs to see guys out there. When they went to South Africa he had to win, and had to stay loyal to some guys. Perhaps now is the time to say we need some selection changes.”