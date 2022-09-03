Live: All Blacks v Argentina - The Rugby Championship match in Hamilton

A week after a historic loss to the Pumas in Christchurch, it's again must-win territory for Ian Foster’s embattled All Blacks.

The All Blacks are not just trying to stay alive in the Rugby Championship by beating the Pumas in Hamilton on Saturday night, they’re fighting for the team’s reputation and respect as they aim to avoid a fourth-straight defeat on home soil.

Foster has refrained from making mass changes after last week’s shocker, too, naming the same XV for a third straight test.

John Davidson/Photosport Ardie Savea of the All Blacks is tackled by Eduardo Bello of Argentina in Christchurch.

Despite a gloomy weather forecast, all eyes will be on how Foster’s All Blacks front, particularly tactically, after they got it wrong in the Garden City.

As Foster said during the week, expect more kicking as the All Blacks accept the need to refrain from running it from anywhere and everywhere against a stout defensive side.

THE GAME

What: Rugby Championship, All Blacks v Argentina

Where: FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Kickoff: Saturday, 7.05pm

THE TEAMS

All Blacks: Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (c), Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Tyrel Lomax, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Dane Coles, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Brodie Retallick, Dalton Papali'i, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Quinn Tupaea.

Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallia, Emiliano Boffelli, Matias Moroni, Matias Orlando, Santiago Lamb, Santiago Races, Tomas Cubelli, Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Santiago Grondona, Thomas Lavanini, Guido Petti, Joel Sclavi, Julian Montoya (c), Thomas Rooster. Reserves: Santiago Socino, Mayco Vivas, Eduardo Beautiful, Matias German, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Gonzalo Bertranou, Benjamin Urdapilleta, Lucio Cinti.

AARON WOOD/STUFF All Blacks team to face Argentina at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

THE REFS

Referee: Nic Berry (Australia)

Assistant referees: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia), Jordan Way (Australia)

Television match official: Brian MacNeice (Ireland)

THE WEATHER

Overcast with a high chance of rain at kickoff, and throughout the game. Moderate nor’westerly breeze, and 13degC at kickoff.

THE ODDS

All Blacks $1.25 Argentina $4.20

THE HISTORY

Played 34, All Blacks 31 wins, Argentina 2 wins, 1 draw