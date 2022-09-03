Argentina No 8 Pablo Matera refuses to shake hand of All Blacks hooker Dane Coles

No 8 Pablo Matera capped off a miserable night for Argentina by refusing to shake All Blacks replacement hooker Dane Coles' hand in Hamilton on Saturday night.

Following the All Blacks' 53-3 win over the Pumas at FMG Waikato Stadium, players from both teams lined-up for the traditional post-match handshake and to congratulate and commiserate with each other after the result.

However, it quickly became apparent Coles was not going to receive a fond farewell from Matera.

Jeremy Ward/Photosport Dalton Papali’i and Pablo Matera have a difference of opinion.

When Coles attempted to shake Matera's hand he found himself reaching for thin air. Instead Coles received a firm shove to the shoulder by the South American loose forward.

Coles didn't appear too impressed by the lack of sportsmanship from Matera, but the pair quickly moved on from the exchange to keep shaking other players' hands.

It's unclear why the frustrated Matera was so annoyed with Coles. However, the pair were involved in a scuffle late in the game after Matera appeared to have taken umbrage to something said by Coles, who is renowned for his willingness to sledge opponents.

Coles took the field in the 62nd minute as a replacement for starting hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho.

The All Blacks' victory was an emphatic response to the disappointing 25-18 defeat to the Pumas in Christchurch the previous week.