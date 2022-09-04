All Blacks: History teaches us to be cautious after Argentina crushed in Hamilton

Richard Knowler is a senior sports reporter at Stuff

OPINION: It wouldn't be too unkind to describe the All Blacks as an enigma.

Win, loss, loss, loss, win, loss, win. What next? Given the crazy storylines delivered to us this season, it would be bananas to state the All Blacks' dark days are behind them after the 53-3 win over Argentina in Hamilton on Saturday night.

That would be too brazen, too optimistic. If recent history has taught us anything, we know with certainty that it pays to be cautious when it comes to the All Blacks of 2022.

Jeremy Ward/Photosport New Zealand's Jordie Barrett flies in to score against Argentina in Hamilton.

Even as coach Ian Foster and captain Sam Cane soaked up the accolades, which they thoroughly deserved, following the ruthless display at FMG Waikato Stadium it was impossible to let out a happy sigh, blow a kiss to the heavens and spin cartwheels down the lane.

Because the memories of the misfires before the seven-try trouncing in the Tron, a terrific turnaround after the historic 25-18 loss to the same opponent in Christchurch a week earlier, were still too raw.

We have been in this situation before. Anyone remember the epic 35-23 win over the Springboks at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on August 14?

After stumbling to defeat to the Boks in Mbombela a week earlier, their third consecutive defeat of the season, the All Blacks were written-off prior to the test in Jo'burg.

Jeremy Ward/Photosport Dalton Papali’i of the All Blacks and Argentina’s Pablo Matera exchange pleasantries during the test in Hamilton.

Then, whammo, they made fools of those of us who doubted them.

A fortnight later, at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch, the All Blacks made us look like chumps - again. Instead of building on the victory at Ellis Park, they crumbled.

That loss to the gallant Argentinians forced a rethink. The question everyone was asking was, which All Blacks team was going to turn-up for the re-match?

Well, now we know. It was similar to the one that walked out into the bright sunshine at Ellis Park.

Granted, Argentina played like a team that had its moment of glory in Christchurch and was physically, and emotionally, spent. Yet the All Blacks, despite the rain and slippery ball, were efficient, clever, tactically aware and hellbent on dragging their reputation out of the mud.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Caleb Clarke scored one of the All Blacks’ tries during the 53-3 win over Argentina.

Argentina was like a slow aircraft stuck in a spotlight, as the All Blacks fired merrily away at them. They had all the answers, on both sides of the ball.

The All Blacks' defence was outstanding, and Cane, who was again replaced in the final quarter, responded to Sir John Kirwan's demand he be dropped by pulverising anything in a blue and white uniform.

Cane and his fellow forwards crushed the South Americans in the breakdowns, an area where they welcomed the clarity provided by referee Nic Berry, and efficient carries into contact reduced the costly turnovers.

Blindside flanker Shannon Frizell also took another welcome step in the right direction with his work in the tight exchanges and, perhaps, Foster is closer to solving the riddle of who should fill the No 6 jersey on a regular basis.

After the nightmare a week earlier, the backline needed to respond.

First five-eighth Richie Mo'unga varied his kicking game to put the rushing Argentina defensive line in two minds, forcing it to slow a fraction with dinks or deep drives into space, and halfback Aaron Smith was more active with his running game.

The All Blacks' discipline was better. But there's room for improvement. Having been caned 14 times in Christchurch, they conceded 11 penalties and had replacement prop Fletcher Newell yellow carded in Hamilton. Argentina, by comparison, were pinged 12 times, and had lock Tomas ​Lavanini sin binned.

Next up, the Wallabies in Melbourne on September 15. Victory would ensure the Bledisloe Cup is retained before the return match in Auckland.

Judging by what we witnessed in Hamilton, All Blacks supporters can be confident. Within reason.

Because following the All Blacks' fortunes is like gripping a thick wire on an electric fence while standing in a creek, and not knowing if it's been turned on or off. It’s hard not to feel nervous.

But at least it keeps everyone on edge.