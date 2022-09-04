All Blacks captain Sam Cane wins praise for big response: 'He answered his critics'

That’s how you answer your critics. After being called out by an array of pundits, including outspoken former All Black great Sir John Kirwan, Sam Cane went out on his home stadium and showed everybody why he has the unconditional faith of his head coach.

And boy was that coach – Ian Foster, who’s no stranger to copping it from the experts – rapt with the response of his skipper who led a magnificent bounceback performance from the All Blacks at FMG Stadium Waikato on Saturday night in their seven-try 53-3 demolition of Argentina.

The All Blacks had a long list of standout performers in probably their most sustained performance of the season, including the force of nature that is hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho, the metronomic quality of No 8 Ardie Savea and a virtuoso display from centre Rieko Ioane, as they shot to the top of an impossibly tight Rugby Championship.

Jeremy Ward/Photosport New Zealand captain Sam Cane was a key contributor in the 53-3 victory over Argentina in Hamilton.

But arguably no one left the mark that Cane did as he married the three aspects of his craft – ball-carrying, defence and leadership – superbly. The captain led the New Zealand defence with 13 tackles (and just the single miss), ran for 24 metres on nine carries (with a defender beaten, and a clean break) and was behind a vastly improved tactical display from Foster’s men.

If there was a play that summed up the skip’s contribution it was his heavy involvement in the 61st-minute try to Jordie Barrett where he featured multiple times in a surging attack that finished with him drawing and passing for his fullback to waltz in.

“I was just proud of the way the guys hung in there, have not got tight under the pressure and played with a bit of ambition,” noted Foster afterwards. “I was particularly proud of [Cane] for his week. He has been under the pump from various quarters, but I thought he might have answered a few questions tonight.”

Cane was asked his reaction to that praise. “It’s nice. Cheers, Foz,” said a player who is about as uncomplicated a fellow as you get in this All Blacks environment.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Coach Ian Foster on his skipper: ‘He has been under the pump from various quarters, but he answered the questions.’

The 30-year-old No 7, who won his 84th test cap on Saturday, said it was special to be part of a response like that in front of nearly 22,000 fans on his home Super Rugby track. It’s why he stayed out as long as he dared to interact with them post-game.

“We’d be pretty quick to put our hand up and say we haven't been proud of the performances we’ve put out at home,” said Cane of the unprecedented run of three straight defeats prior to Saturday’s runaway result. “We appreciate the support we receive … fans spending their hard-earned cash to come and support you. It didn't matter where it was in the country, we were pretty determined to put one on at home.

“We’ve got only one more home game the rest of the year, so it felt like a good reward internally for a team that’s been working extremely hard behind the scenes.”

It was not lost on Cane either the privilege of being able to share a positive performance with the fans.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Sam Cane showed he can provide the carry metres his team needs against the Pumas on Saturday night.

“It’s why so many of the boys spent so long out there. It was acknowledgement of the support. And when I got in [the sheds] there were a handfiul of Argentines in, with a bit of jersey swapping and the boys sharing a beer as well.”

Cane also paid tribute to Aussie referee Nic Berry for his handling of the game, and especially the way he ruled the breakdown.

“It contributed to the spectacle and the free-flowing rugby, even though the conditions were a lot worse than last week. Last week there weren’t too many periods where you were sucking in air, but the teams were working hard tonight because it was more free-flowing and the ball was able to be recycled quicker.”

Cane, of course, was too humble to speak about his own game, but did reflect on what a pleasure it was to play alongside the consistently brilliant Savea who once again assumed the captaincy when Cane was subbed in the final quarter.

“There are players you just love going out to battle with – you know they will front up when you need them, and he’s certainly one of those,” said the skip. “I enjoy working with him. He is taking more and more of a leadership role all the time as well which is awesome. He’s a beast.”

Crucially, Savea was not a lone operator in beast mode on Saturday night.