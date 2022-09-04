Ian Foster's plan comes together as Rieko Ioane, David Havili shine in midfield

Rieko Ioane punctuated a brilliant night for the All Blacks with his 32nd test try, dished up by his midfield mate.

Ian Foster doesn’t like to say “I told you so” when it comes to his All Blacks midfield of Rieko Ioane and David Havili, but, well, he told us so.

Ioane was arguably the standout All Black in their 53-3 shellacking of Argentina in Hamilton on Saturday with a monster night with ball in hand – he scored one try and featured prominently in at least three others – and his midfield mate Havili was not far behind with some slick distribution (including a try assist for his midfield mate) and adept kicking in a notable tactical step up from the New Zealanders.

Foster has been adamant, as he has clung obstinately to the midfield pairing through a dismal run of four defeats in six tests prior to Saturday’s breakout display, that Ioane and Havili simply needed “time in the saddle” to cement their combination.

SKY SPORT All Blacks hammer Argentina in Hamilton

Well, after somewhat of a rollercoaster ride thus far, Saturday’s performance indicated that the All Blacks head coach may just be on to something as his pair unlocked the Argentine defence repeatedly through their team’s best sustained attacking display of the year.

“I thought that was probably one of the best test matches I’ve seen him play for a long time – probably one of his best at centre,” said Foster of a night that yielded a team-high 100 running metres for Ioane, with six defenders beaten, four clean breaks and a quartet of offloads.

“It’s just time in the saddle. This is not an ‘I told you so’, but we’ve been putting a similar combination out for a reason. We’re pretty determined to grow some athletes we’ve got a bit of faith in. We’re getting a little bit of pain in that, but what we’ve got out of [Ioane] is he’s confident, he’s feeling secure in his environment and he’s rolling his sleeves up in the darker arts of the breakdown and ball carry more than perhaps what we’ve seen.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Rieko Ioane led the All Blacks with 100 running metres against Argentina in their Hamilton rematch.

“I think that’s given him the confidence to get more and more involved.”

Havili admitted afterwards it felt like his combination with the speedy Aucklander was coming of age.

“It’s about being able to do it week-in, week-out,” he said. “We had a bit of a quiet night last week and to be able to come out and do that … now we’ve got to get our preparation right and do that for the next couple of weeks as well.”

If Havili has learned anything through this tough campaign it’s that you “can’t turn up missing a beat”, and he was rapt that the All Blacks made the requisite adjustments to flip an historic defeat into a half-century victory in just seven days. That they did it with something like three handling errors on a slippery night was even more satisfying.

Jeremy Ward/Photosport David Havili got his hands on the ball at the right times for the All Blacks at FMG Stadium Waikato on Saturday.

“Our discipline wasn’t good engh last week,” he said. “They built scoreboard pressure and we kept letting them back in their half. Tonight we got that right, and you saw what we could do with field position.

“We wanted to play freely this week, and spoke about seeing space and attacking it. The pack complemented that with the breakdown. We lost a few races last week and we tidied that this week. It’s going to be huge to carry that on the next couple weeks and show we’re able to do that week-in, week-out.”

Havili also noted a vastly improved tactical kicking effort which was vital in a powerful start that laid the foundations.

“Last week we probably didn’t kick as much and played too much out of hand. It’s good to show our array of kicks. Our wings got up in the air and created some bobbled ball and we attacked off that. We caused a few things out there we were happy with, and we want to carry that on.”

On what we all saw Saturday night the midfield firm of Havili and Ioane looks in this for the long haul.