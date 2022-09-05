All Blacks search for consistency as they look to back it up at Bledisloe time

Jordie Barrett and the All Blacks were flying in Hamilton on Saturday in their best attacking performance of the year.

Consistency is the next goal for an All Blacks team, which on Saturday night in Hamilton, showed a lot of people – themselves included – that they can still turn on the razzle-dazzle rugby that makes them the most feared opponent in the international game.

The seven-try 53-3 thumping of an outmatched Argentina side not only got the All Blacks back into an impossibly tight Rugby Championship race (they lead by a single point from the other three teams), but has given them a much-needed jolt of confidence heading into back-to-back Bledisloes against the Wallabies to wrap up the domestic part of the test season.

Ian Foster’s New Zealanders improved to 2-2 for the championship (a mark occupied by all four sides), and 3-4 for the year, with a sublime attacking and tactical performance in challenging conditions caused by steady rain. It was their most complete display of the year, if not their most impressive – that, surely, remains the Ellis Park response that saved their head coach’s job.

But for all the relief, the vindication and the utter satisfaction in the most All Blacks-like performance of this at-times tumultuous season, Ian Foster’s outfit realise they still have a lot to prove heading into the Bledisloe opener in Melbourne on Thursday week, and then the rematch nine days later back at Fortress Eden Park.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Richie Mo’unga and the All Blacks had too much reazzle-dazzle for the Pumas to handle in Hamilton.

That they can back up a strong performance has to be top of that list. So far that has been a challenge that has eluded them in 2022 as they have yet to string consecutive victories together. Their Eden Park thumping of the Irish was followed by back-to-back home defeats to the tourists, while that lauded Ellis Park response preceded last weekend’s historic home defeat to the Pumas.

“I think this next test is a big challenge of where the All Blacks are really at and where we’re at as a team,” declared forwards coach Jason Ryan on Sunday before disembarking Hamilton for a short stint at home. The team will reassemble in Auckland on Thursday and head to Melbourne on Friday

“It’s very important. We need to build those habits. We’ve done a lot of work this week and last week in making some shifts in areas, but now we’ve got to back that up with another performance against Australia.”

And who are we to argue? The All Blacks were excellent on Saturday night as they unleashed a sustained display of their skills, athleticism and speed, but good teams – great teams, even – back those type of performances up. The ball is in their court now against a Wallabies outfit experiencing their own consistency issues, having split road games in Argentina and now home tests against the Boks.

“They’re really well coached,” observed Ryan of the Wallabies. “Dan McKellar is doing a great job with their forward pack, they’re really clear with what they’re trying to achieve up front, they play with speed and can get round you, their kicking game is good and they’ve got some power. It will be a heck of a test match.”

Confidence favours the All Blacks, as does history. The Bledisloe Cup has resided this side of the Tasman since 2003, and the New Zealanders have won five of their last eight on that side of the ditch. An Australia side fresh off a 24-8 thumping from the Springboks in Sydney should not hold too many fears for the Kiwis.

“We do [take confidence],” added Ryan of a runaway victory that left him most delighted with defence and game management. “It’s no secret we’ve been under the pump. We haven’t hidden from that, and haven’t been able to. The boys should be confident after that performance, but we need to keep them grounded, and there’s some stuff we’ll have to sharpen up on and keep growing.”

Foster has to feel good about life at a pretty positive juncture for him. His job is safe and his team is back in form. He even has Brodie Retallick back, with a couple of outings under his belt, to provide probably the only selection dilemma heading into Melbourne. Does he shift Scott Barrett back to the bench, or leave his starting XV intact for a fourth consecutive match?

Ryan confirmed a rib “niggle” for No 6 Shannon Frizell was the only injury concern out of the Pumas victory, but indicated it was not thought to be serious. The young front row of Ethan de Groot, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Tyrel Lomax continue to make every post a winner, while the bench contributions of veterans Retallick, Beauden Barrett and Dane Coles rounded out a satisfying evening all-round in the “Tron.

“We put ourselves in a bit of a hole last week, and had to respond,” said Foster, who noted his players could still tighten aspects of their game.

“But all we’ve done is put ourselves back into contention. From a championship (perspective) we’ve still got plenty to do. So we’ll roll our sleeves up and get stuck back into the work.”

Better never stops in the All Blacks. Especially while best remains some way off.