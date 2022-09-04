Take Five: The big talking points out of the All Blacks’ rout of Argentina

Jordie Barrett and the All Blacks were just too slick for Argentina in their Rugby Championship clash in Hamilton.

All is well on Planet All Blacks again. Right? The sight of Rieko Ioane carving up, Caleb Clarke leaving bodies in his wake, the New Zealand forwards muscling up and taking names and seven dazzling tries being run in on a slippery old night surely attests to that.

Correct. Sort of. There is no doubt Saturday night’s 53-3 shellacking of Michael Cheika’s Argentina ticked all sorts of boxes for the suddenly buoyant Ian Foster. Tactically his men were so much better, it was their best attacking effort of the year, the forwards owned the key areas and some of the execution on a challenging night gave you hope that the dark old days are already a thing of the past.

But then you remind yourself that the All Blacks are still 3-4 for 2022, they have still yet to post back-to-back victories this year and are only a week removed from probably their worst performance in an age, and you realise that assuredly more evidence is required.

SKY SPORT All Blacks hammer Argentina in Hamilton

Yes, Hamilton was excellent. The tactical play was so, so much better. The attack was brilliant. Defence, too. The visiting forwards crashed and bashed, but they found no way through a rigid black wall. And then there is that young front row, skipper Sam Cane thumbing his nose at his critics, Ardie Savea just being Ardie Savea and Richie Mo’unga, Ioane, Davil Havili et al having themselves some fun with ball in hand.

Here then are five key talking points out of the test:

1. Is it time to doff our caps to Ian Foster and admit he’s not such a bad head coach after all?

Too soon. Too soon. Too soon.

Granted, Foster was proven right in his decision to retain his starting XV after the 25-18 defeat in Christchurch to the Pumas. He showed faith, and his men patently delivered on an unpromising night. He was very much the architect of this impressive response.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Ian Foster had faith in his starters, and they rewarded him with a standout display at Stadium Waikato.

You have to give him that. He stuck to his guns, and the likes of Cane, Sam Whitelock, Aaron Smith, Havili, Mo’unga, Ioane and Jordie Barrett fired by shrugging off a disappointing night in Christchurch and delivering what they’re capable of.

But he has to start cajoling these performances on a consistent basis to sway the doubts over his ability to bring the best out of the All Blacks. He has back-to-back Bledisloes now to do that. Two more statement wins and we can probably put to bed this chat that he’s not up to it.

2. Who impressed most in the Hamilton bounceback?

There were plenty of contenders, from Savea, to the wonderful Samisoni Taukei’aho, to Mo’unga and Havili, but no one lit up the stage on a drizzly night in the ‘Tron like Rieko Ioane.

Foster called it one of his speedster’s best tests, and certainly his most impressive as a centre, and it was hard to argue on a night when he ran for 100 metres, left a half-dozen defenders in his wake, made a quartet of clean breaks and dished out four offloads. He also nailed seven of eight tackles.

It’s nights like this that remind you why you’re so disappointed when this talented attacking phenomenon goes through tests largely unsighted.

More of the same now the All Blacks seem to have figured something out with their midfield.

Jeremy Ward/Photosport The sight of Sam Cane in full flight was a cheering one for All Blacks fans on Saturday night.

3. What about all that talk that Sam Cane had to make way for Dalton Papalii?

Well, that should have gone quiet now after the All Blacks skipper produced maybe his best all-round performance of the year.

He made his tackles, as usual, but was noticeably prominent around the park too as he played with an energy and intensity that has been lacking for much of his year.

Maybe the talk that impressive Blues No 7 Papalii deserved a crack at No 7 inspired Cane. Maybe he was just fed up with all the criticism his team had been copping.

Whatever it was, he needs to bottle what got him through Hamilton week, and reproduce it in Melbourne and Auckland to wrap up the Rugby Championship.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Welcome back, big fella: All Blacks coach Ian Foster is happy to have Brodie Retallick back in the fold.

4. Will there be any changes for the Bledisloe opener on Thursday week?

Probably just the one. Brodie Retallick, post his repaired cheekbone, should return to the starting second row after he followed up his run for Hawke’s Bay with 21 minutes off the pine on Saturday.

Here’s how he assessed his readiness afterwards: “It’s good to be back out there, though the job was well and truly done by the time I got on there. It was good the boys finished off the way we did, rather than easing up and letting them back into the game.

“So that’s 55 [minutes] last week, 20-odd tonight ... it’s been a good week of training, a real step up coming back in here and I’m feeling comfortable, the body feels good, and I’ll take my opportunity if I get it, and if not will play my role.”

Providing Shannon Frizell’s rib is not serious, the pack should remain intact and it’s hard to see Foster making any changes to a backline that finally found its rhythm and flow.

5. Is this the All Blacks back to their best?

The signs are good. That was All Blacks rugby that we have become accustomed to on Saturday.

The 96-test Retallick reckoned it was achieved on the back of a very good week on the training paddock.

“The work the forwards have been doing around maul defence, and carrying the ball, and tonight the kick variation, finding space behind the line and applying pressure, it was impressive. I’ve been here 10 years and this is probably the most intense and accurate week of training I’ve been a part of.

“The boys are really buying into what Foz and Jason [Ryan] and Stormy (Scott McLeod] are bringing, but it can’t just be one week. Now consistency is the key.”

He said it.