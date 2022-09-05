Sir John Kirwan eats humble pie after criticism of All Blacks skipper Sam Cane

All Blacks legend Sir John Kirwan has eaten humble pie over the bounceback performance from national captain Sam Cane in Saturday’s Rugby Championship victory over Argentina in Hamilton.

Kirwan, on Sky Sport’s “The Breakdown” panel show, acknowledged that the 30-year-old All Blacks skipper had silenced his critics with his outstanding performance in the team’s 53-3 dismantling of the Pumas at Stadium Waikato. He had a team-high 13 tackles (with just a single miss), ran for 24 metres on nine carries (with a defender beaten, a clean break and try assist) and led a vastly improved tactical display from Foster’s men.

A week previous Kirwan had been vocal in calling for Cane to be axed as No 7 in the wake of the historic 25-18 defeat to Argentina in Christchurch. That had been an unprecedented third home loss on the bounce for the New Zealanders and the 63-test 1987 World Cup winner had called for Dalton Papalii to get a crack at openside flanker for the Hamilton rematch.

Jeremy Ward/Photosport All Blacks captain Sam Cane got busy with the ball in hand against Argentina in Hamilton on Saturday night.

“Both [Sam] Whitelock and Cane look pretty tired to me,” Kirwan said a week ago. “Maybe we need to go, ‘sit this one out, play against Aussie’. Be open. I want to see Dalton Papalii out there. We’ve lost six out of the last eight, so let’s go, righto boys the competition is on.”

But Kirwan admitted on Sunday night’s show that Cane had “totally” answered his critics.

“One of the concerns I have for Whitelock and Cane is we’ve got to get them to the World Cup, so he hasn’t had a rest and I thought he had a tired performance the week before. I’m sure he’d have been disappointed in himself.

“[But] he was outstanding last night. He played with energy. He didn’t do anything flash early, really set the tone defensively and that’s what you want from a leader. Often people talk about captaincy and who makes the decisions to kick for the corner or for goal, but it’s about leadership without talking, and he was really solid last night.

“It’s the hardest job in the world … he was not at his best the week before and I thought it was fatigue. But he came out last night and absolutely set the standard for the team on defence and then his support play later on ... he got those little lollies in support.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Sir John Kirwan says Sam Cane was ‘outstanding’ in the second matchup against the Pumas.

Fellow panellists and ex-All Blacks Justin Marshall and Mils Muliaina supported Kirwan’s view on the skipper’s bounceback display.

”It was a faultless performance,” said Marshall. “He’s always had that game. Everybody else within the mix helped him perform his role to the max. [They] fronted, they offered themselves, cleaned rucks, and it enabled him to play that role he plays so well.

“Ardie [Savea] was off the back of the scrum, and we hadn’t seen [that] in three test matches. Shannon Frizell was growing into his work again, nice and physical. He was carrying tight, the odd pick and go, which freed up Sam. Somehow the loosies got that balance right.”

Added Muliaina: “If you think about what he went through in South Africa, perhaps when he came back that was a big downer mentally. He’s always had that in his game – he hits hard, he tackles hard.”

Muliaina noted Cane was not the player over the ball he once was, but felt he didn’t need to be in these All Blacks.

“When you go into a game where you’re comfortable without the ball and you’ve got other guys who can get over the ball ... he goes I’m going to lead from the front, I’m going to smash bodies and I’ll lead like that.”

Kirwan also noted the role Cane would have had to play amid “unprecedented” turmoil within the All Blacks in recent weeks.

“Who do you think the chairman rings? The coach rings? It all goes on to Sam Cane, and then you get last week’s performance that he wouldn’t have been happy with himself. That’s a huge amount of pressure, but that’s how you should react – by leading your team, by changing your game, by being really solid on defence. I was just really pleased for him as a person.”

The former All Blacks, though, did disagree on the workload on the All Blacks’ frontliners this year. Kirwan urged senior figures, such as Cane and Whitelock, to be rested in a bid to get them through to the World Cup.

But Marshall said. “I think they need to find their mojo and rhythm and get their combos better before we think about putting players on the bench when they don’t necessarily need it. Why preserve for the World Cup – we’ve got to think about the now.”

The All Blacks meet the Wallabies in the fifth round of the Rugby Championship in Melbourne on September 15, before hosting the same side at Eden Park on September 24 to close out the competition.