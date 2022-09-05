Departure of All Blacks Ardie Savea and Shannon Frizell to force back row reshuffle

Ardie Savea won’t be available for the test against the Wallabies in Melbourne on September 15 because he is staying in New Zealand to prepare for the birth of his third child.

The lead-up to the All Blacks' test against the Wallabies in Melbourne next week will be laced with intrigue following the withdrawal of loose forwards Ardie Savea and Shannon Frizell.

No 8 Savea and blindside flanker Frizell, who both made big contributions to the All Blacks' 53-3 shellacking of Argentina in Hamilton last Saturday night, have been ruled out of the Bledisloe Cup test at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on September 15.

No 8 Savea will remain at home to prepare for the birth of his third child, and blindside flanker Frizell has been ruled out after suffering a rib injury during the win at FMG Stadium Waikato.

While Savea is expected to be available for the second Bledisloe Cup match in Wellington at Eden Park in Auckland on September 24, Frizell's chances of being fit for that encounter remain unclear.

For All Blacks coach Ian Foster the top priority will be to settle on a rejigged back row combination to ensure the Bledisloe Cup is locked away before Bledisloe II in Auckland.

With Savea and Frizell withdrawing from the squad, versatile back rower Luke Jacobson, who has not played for the All Blacks this year, will be among the 33 players to travel to Australia.

Jacobson, however, is an outside chance to start at Marvel Stadium and may instead be instructed to provide power and mobility from the bench.

Foster isn't short of options to fill the holes created by the exit of Savea and Frizell. He could reward Hoskins Sotutu with his first start of the year at No 8, and list Akira Ioane or Dalton Papalii at blindside flanker.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Shannon Frizell won't travel to Melbourne because he is nursing injured ribs.

Ioane has made four appearances for the All Blacks this year, twice in a starter's jersey. Papalii has also won four caps in 2022, with his only start being at No 6 for the 23-12 loss to Ireland in Dunedin on July 9.

While captain Sam Cane is expected to start at openside flanker, the absence of Savea means Foster will have to search for a new deputy to lead the team if Cane, as has happened several times this season, is replaced in the final quarter. That task is likely to be given to lock Sam Whitelock.

Frizell joins midfielder Jack Goodhue (knee) and lock Patrick Tuipulotu (neck) on the list of injured players who are not available for the match in Melbourne.

Props Aidan Ross and Angus Ta'avao and midfielder Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will also remain in New Zealand to play for the provinces in the NPC.

Uncapped lock Josh Dickson, who was previously called into the squad as injury cover, has been officially released and will return to Otago.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will remain in New Zealand to play for Auckland.

The All Blacks will be eager to make a statement against the Wallabies after thumping Argentina; that victory helped heal the wounds created by the historic 25-18 loss to the South Americans in Christchurch a week earlier, and catapulted the All Blacks to the top of the Rugby Championship ladder on 10 points, ahead of the Wallabies, Springboks and Argentina (9 points).

The Wallabies, who lost 24-8 to the Springboks in Sydney last weekend, also have their share of injury concerns.

First five-eighth Noah Lolesio and midfielder Hunter Paisami are in doubt after suffering head knocks, and giant prop Taniela Tupou is nursing a sore calf muscle.

Captain Michael Hooper has taken indefinite leave after stating he wasn't in the right "mindset'' for test rugby.

All Blacks squad:

Hookers: Dane Coles, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Codie Taylor.

Props: George Bower, Ethan de Groot, Nepo Laulala, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Ofa Tu’ungafasi.

Locks: Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Tupou Vaa’i, Sam Whitelock.

Loose forwards: Sam Cane (captain), Akira Ioane, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papali’i, Hoskins Sotutu.

Halfbacks: Finlay Christie, Folau Fakatava, Aaron Smith.

First five–eighths: Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo’unga, Stephen Perofeta.

Midfielders: Braydon Ennor, David Havili, Rieko Ioane, Quinn Tupaea.

Outside backs: Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Will Jordan, Sevu Reece.

Released for the NPC: Aidan Ross, Angus Ta'avao, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Unavailable due to injury: Shannon Frizell, Jack Goodhue, Patrick Tuipulotu.