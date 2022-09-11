Stand up and be counted for the statues of New Zealand's sporting royalty

All Black flanker Sir Michael Jones scores the very first Rugby World Cup try in the opening match of the tournament against Italy at Eden Park in Auckland in 1987. A bronze statue was later created to commemorate the try.

OPINION: New Zealand isn't short of statues to honour our sports stars.

Are there enough? Or too many? Take the brace position: there’s potential for this debate to get silly.

Those with no interest in sport could say sculptures dedicated to high achievers in disciplines such as rugby, athletics, boxing and netball are a tasteless waste of money and space.

Celebrate the arts more, they may trumpet. Perhaps they have a point.

Push the pendulum in the other direction, though, and you would get fierce views to the contrary; that there should be more monuments dedicated to Kiwis who have shed potloads of sweat and suffered immense pain while representing their country or territory.

Those punters also deserve to have their say.

Because what makes sport unique is its power to bind people together; when teams and individuals from New Zealand succeed, whether they are representing their country, province, or region, there's potential for folks to stand side-by-side and discover they have something in common.

Pamela Wade Gore's giant trout is a beauty.

These bonding sessions don't just have to take place in a stadium, or in front of a TV. They may happen in front of the mailbox, at the workplace, in a park, or while whitebaiting.

New Zealand also has its share of quirky monuments that have nothing to do with sport. The big gumboot in Taihape, doughnut in Springfield, trout in Gore, salmon in Rakaia, carrot in Ohakune, L&P bottle in Paeroa, Kiwifruit in Te Puke and the stonefruit in Cromwell are amongst them. Not a sporting icon in that lot.

Game hunters and photographers, who step into the wilderness with their packs, rifles and cameras, would also note there are a couple of crackers in the South Island.

Robyn Edie The statue of a red stag is worth a look when travelling through Mossburn.

Go no further than the magnificent bronze bull tahr sculpture near Lake Pukaki, or the statue of the stags in Mossburn and Te Anau, as proof. Fair play to the hunters: they do their bit for conservation, fill their freezers with organic meat and help the local economy by shopping at their nearest outdoor stores.

All of these statues, whether you like them or otherwise, could be used as a tool to educate. Which can't be a bad thing. But like the ones dedicated to our athletes, they too, could polarise sections of our population.

So, back to the sculptures created to recognise those New Zealanders who have excelled in their chosen sports.

Let's start with what's on offer in the deep south.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The wooden netball statue at Invercargill Airport was created after the Southern Sting dominated the domestic competitions.

At Invercargill Airport there’s the wooden statue of two netballers contesting possession, which is dedicated to the Southern Sting team that was so dominant between 1998 and 2007.

Blast into town and there's a tribute to Burt Munro, the motorcycle racer who set an under-1000cc world record on the Bonneville Salt Flats in the United States.

Further up the South Island, in Dunedin, the New Zealand Sports Hall of Fame boasts a statue of former All Blacks captain Dave Gallaher, who was killed in France during World War I. Don’t forget the one of rally driver Possum Bourne in Cardrona, either.

Aiman Amerul Muner/Stuff The statue of boxer Bob Fitzsimmons is situated on Timaru's Strathallan Corner.

In Timaru, thanks largely to the generosity of boxing fan Sir Bob Jones, there's one of Bob Fitzsimmons, the first three-division world champion.

At Timaru Boys' High School, there's another of Olympic gold medallist Jack Lovelock (he's also been commemorated in Crushington on the West Coast), and in nearby Washdyke a life-size model of champion racehorse Phar Lap is on display.

Keep heading north, over Cook's Strait, for more treats.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Waikato Times The statue of Sir Colin Meads in Te Kuiti.

There's a statue of Olympic dual gold medallist Sir Peter Snell in Whanganui and the good people of Te Kuiti have erected one in honour of All Black Sir Colin Meads.

Auckland had done its bit. Bronze numbers of All Blacks Sir Michael Jones and Gallaher are on display outside Eden Park, and another of our running greats, Sir John Walker, has been recognised with his own in the Manurewa Town Centre.

David Joseph / www.phototek.nz/Stuff Sir John Walker views the unveiling of the statue in Manurewa in 2018.

Is this all New Zealand has got to offer? No, not likely. Who knows how many other towns and museums have treasures on display? Private collectors, too, could have gems tucked away for their own pleasure.

We may never know for sure. This is a fact: there's no denying sportspeople provide us with memorable moments that linger long after they have departed the fields of dreams.

It's never a bad thing to give something back.