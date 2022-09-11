Ex-All Black John Timu: 'Rugby union has given me everything'

All Blacks wing John Timu (right), pictured with loose forward Jamie Joseph in 1993, played 50 games for the All Blacks between 1989 and 1994. He later switched to rugby league.

John Timu didn't know a dramatic mid-week Bledisloe Cup test in 1994 would be his last appearance in the All Blacks' uniform.

When right wing Timu led the All Blacks in their pre-match haka at the Sydney Football Stadium that night he was solely focused on the one-off match against the Wallabies, not a fresh career in rugby league.

That test is largely remembered for one reason: the brilliant try-saving tackle by Wallabies halfback George Gregan on left wing Jeff Wilson.

SCGTV/Youtube Wallabies halfback George Gregan denied Jeff Wilson a try with a brilliant tackle

Gregan jolted the ball out of Wilson's grasp as he dived over the try line in the final minutes at the Sydney Football Stadium, and the Wallabies triumphed 20-16 to retain the Bledisloe.

What is often forgotten, however, is that the test also marked the end of Timu’s international rugby career. Afterwards he peeled off the All Blacks jersey for the 50th and final time. He had played 26 tests.

These days Timu can see the humour in the situation, when reflecting on why everyone remembers his last outing for the All Blacks.

"It's pretty much known for that reason (the Gregan tackle), isn't it? And the fact it has been replayed quite a bit since then,'' Timu, 53, says with a laugh.

Mark Coote/Stuff John Timu switched to rugby league when he was 25.

Circumstances have changed dramatically since that drama-filled occasion. Rugby was still amateur, which meant Timu, who was studying physical education and marketing at Otago University in Dunedin, wasn't exactly rolling in dough.

That, no doubt, wasn't lost on the Sydney rugby league clubs scouts when forming lists of which All Blacks to target.

"At the time I didn't know that the test in Sydney would be my last,'' Timu, who now lives with his family in Wānaka and works in the construction industry, says.

"I hadn't signed on the dotted line - that happened later that year. But the leaguies were always sniffing around the younger players, and I didn't want to leave it too late before I switched.''

Don Roy/Stuff John Timu scored seven test tries during his All Blacks career. He is pictured scoring a try against South Africa in 1994.

Timu was also ripe for the picking. He was athletic, fast and knew how to score tries.

So when he joined the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs, there were no regrets. "I was looking at it as a sort of a superannuation, and I wanted to give it a decent crack. And I think I did that, I was pretty happy with that in the end.

"It was a big decision to go prior to the World Cup, but I think I was always going to go.''

Timu certainly got his timing right. Soon after joining the Bulldogs, the Super League war erupted, which resulted in his salary being doubled.

There was another bonus, too; he played in the centres for the Bulldogs when they beat Manly in the ARL final. Upon reflection, he now realises how lucky he was.

"Yeah. I was thinking 'how easy is this?''' he says. "I didn't really fathom it at the time, the achievement. I do now. I equate it to the Ranfurly Shield in rugby.

"You get so many players that go through first division footy that don't get the chance to actually lift the shield.''

Melanie Burford/Stuff John Timu leads the haka before the test against the Springboks at Athletic Park, Wellington in 1994.

Prior to agreeing terms with the Bulldogs, Timu contacted All Blacks coach Laurie Mains, who had previously coached him at Otago, to explain why he was defecting ahead of the 1995 World Cup in South Africa.

Timu was grateful Mains didn't spit the dummy.

"Laurie has sort of become a bit of a father figure to us young fellows who found themselves in Otago,’’ Timu says.

"Once he realised I had weighed up a few things, and that it wasn't a spur of the moment thing, he was - I wouldn't say disappointed - I would say he was looking out for me.''

After three seasons with the Bulldogs, Timu played for the London Broncos for another three years. He also made nine appearances for the Kiwis.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Josh Timu of Otago passes the ball during the NPC match against Hawke's Bay in Dunedin on August 17.

Had it not been for rugby, he says, his life would have been much different.

"Rugby union has pretty much given me everything that I have got today. I owe a lot to it and I say that dearly.

"Because there is no way the leaguies would have been looking at me.

"They wouldn't have been interested in me if I hadn't done what I did in rugby union. It goes right back to my schooling in Hawke's Bay.''

Timu is also proud of his Māori heritage, and in the process of learning Te Reo. One of his goals is to be welcomed on to his marae and be able to reply in Te Reo Māori.

Being awarded a Te Whaiti-nui-a-toi Scholarship to Lindisfarne College in Hastings helped Timu excel on the rugby field, and also immerse himself in the cultural group at the school.

With four children at school in Dunedin, the Timus often commute from Wānaka to watch their offspring play sport.

Evan Barnes/Getty Images Jack Timu of John McGlashan College performs the haka before the South Island 1st XV final match against Nelson College on September 3.

Oldest son Josh plays for Otago, while Jack captained the John McGlashan College 1st XV that was recently crowned South Island champions and will play in the national top four tournament in Palmerston North.

Time changes many things, and John Timu has fond memories of when the Otago players - often referred to as the Scarfies - could let their hair down during an era where phone cameras didn't exist. Their exploits were the stuff of legend.

They were happy days for the players and their loyal fans.

"We would never sacrifice those amateur years, for what it gave us,'' he says.

"We often joke that if mobile phones were around when we were playing they wouldn't have had a team to play.

"Contracts would have been torn up, and thrown out.''