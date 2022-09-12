Fronting up: How Ian Foster’s All Blacks have addressed a key aspect of their game

Through the historic defeats, disappointing performances and inevitable blame game, something decidedly special has been going on with the All Blacks in 2022. It might have flown a little under the radar, but Ian Foster has presided over an important refresh and rejuvenation of the front row that has far-reaching implications.

It had to happen, with the New Zealanders in danger of being left behind by their improving rivals, but that the at-times beleaguered head coach has managed to preside over the necessary regeneration up front while dealing with a rollercoaster ride of performances has been arguably the most notable aspect of an at-times tumultuous journey in 2022.

Yes, the All Blacks head into Thursday’s Bledisloe and Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies in Melbourne with an unflattering 3-4 record for the year, and, yes, they’ve been making history for all the wrong reasons through a campaign that’s had more misses than hits.

But through the devastating defeats – to Ireland (twice), South Africa and Argentina – and some intense finger-pointing, Foster has had an almost total rebuild of his front row. Senior loosehead prop Joe Moody is out injured, Karl Tu’inukuafe has been jettisoned and established tightheads Nepo Laulala and Ofa Tuungafasi have been pushed back in the rankings.

John Davidson/Photosport Ethan de Groot has met his challenges and returned to the All Blacks to take charge of the starting loosehead’s spot.

In their stead young comers Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax and Fletcher Newell have been promoted into the main rotation, and George Bower has been reconfigured in an impact role that suits him to a tee. It should be noted that de Groot and Lomax were both notable absentees from Foster’s squad for July, and Newell had not even come on the radar at that point. Only Bower, of the current rotation, featured in the Ireland matchup.

There has been a changing of the guard at hooker, too, with old pros Dane Coles and Codie Taylor now battling over the backup job, and 25-year-old Chiefs powerhouse Samisoni Taukei’aho maturing into a world-class starting No 2. If Coles redefined the role in his heyday with his speed, width and skill package, in many ways Taukei’aho is winding the clock back with a return to the more traditional virtues of the middle front-row pillar.

“We’re trying to develop an 80-minute front row,” Foster told Stuff of his refresh. “Look at Ethan and George at loosehead. They’ve both gone really well, they bring different strengths, and we’ve seen the benefit of getting players in the right shape physically. The work that Gilly (fitness trainer Nic Gill) has done over the last few months with the likes of Ethan, it’s been outstanding and now he’s starting to become the rugby player we think he can be.

“On the other side Tyrel is a different story. He’s been here a couple of years, has gotten a big opportunity and seems to be really responding. Jason [Ryan] has done a really good job with him. When you look at that group of props we’re growing, it’s exciting because they’re getting their hands on the ball and making tackles and that’s what we need to keep demanding of them.”

Joe Allison/Getty Images Tyrel Lomax wasn’t wanted initially in July, now he’s the starting loosehead prop, and gettign better and better.

New forwards coach Ryan has been crucial in the process. He knows Newell, Bower and Taylor well from the Crusaders, and has quickly developed a rapport with the wider group. There is no doubt that the All Blacks forwards in general, and front-rowers in particular, have taken a significant stride since he came on board.

“It's going well. We’ve made some good shifts in areas where we knew we needed to,” said Ryan of the set-piece platform in the wake of the statement 53-3 victory over Argentina in Hamilton. “There’s some real competition now too. The props in particular have been outstanding. We were quite courageous in our selections in South Africa and all the boys are fronting up and it’s put some real pressure on.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Impact prop Fletcher Newell has impressed with every opportunity he has had for the All Blacks in 2022.

In terms of his young front row’s progression, Ryan felt they had risen to the challenge admirably.

“We’ve set them up in a couple of areas around how they prepare and made sure they’re ready. But they’re coming on and making a real impact. We’ve got a good mix, and with Neeps and Ofa still there, Angus [Ta’avao] and Aidan Ross as well … you can never have enough front-rowers – they’re special people. And it’s creating competition which we needed to.”

Then there is Taukei’aho, arguably the find of the year for the All Blacks. He’s providing the all-important go-forward in the close-in channels, is nailing his set piece, tackles well and brings an important physical element. At a time when Taylor and Coles have struggled to make impact, his contributions have been vital.

“He’s really improved in his scrummaging which was his weakness coming into this season,” noted Foster. “Some good work from Greg Feek has got him to that point. But he’s like a kid in the backyard – he just wants to get his hands on the ball and run at things, and does it pretty well.”

Adds Ryan: “Soni is going well because he’s got very experienced hookers helping him, and that competition is making guys thrive in the environment and challenge each other. Soni is playing some good rugby and we’re keeping him grounded and working hard, so he doesn’t get ahead of himself.”

Chiefs scrum coach Nick White feels the All Blacks are now developing important depth in the front row where combinations are also bedding in promisingly. He has been especially impressed with the way de Groot, Lomax and Newell have taken their chances.

“Ethan was probably gutted at the start [of the season] and got sent on his way to fix a few things up,” White told SENZ radio. “But when you're out of it, and want to be part of it, you come back with a bit more energy. Fletcher is new, a damn good player and he’s full steam ahead, and Tyrel had a couple of games for the Maori and has now got his chance. He’s a big brute and sometimes it’s just having the confidence to back yourself. George is the perfect person off the bench – good with ball in hand and brings plenty of energy.

“It’s a good group, there are good combinations and they’re working well as a four. They’re going to come up against a different sort of scrum the next couple of weeks, and have got to keep backing themselves. There’s no reason they won’t get even better.”

That’s certainly the All Blacks’ plan.