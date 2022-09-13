All Blacks select Hoskins Sotutu for Bledisloe Cup test against Wallabies in Melbourne

The All Blacks team to face Australia at Marvel Stadium, Melbourne on Thursday night.

Coach Ian Foster has made three positional changes to the All Blacks' starting team for the test against the Wallabies in Melbourne on Thursday night.

Hoskins Sotutu has been named to start at No 8, and Scott Barrett has been listed at blindside flanker. They have replaced Ardie Savea and Shannon Frizell, who were unavailable.

The decision to shift Barrett from lock to the side of the scrum means Brodie Retallick will start in the second row after being listed in the reserves for the recent match, the 53-3 demolition of Argentina in Hamilton on September 3.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Hoskins Sotutu has had to be patient before finally getting a chance to wear the All Blacks jersey for the first time in 2022.

Before arriving in Australia Foster had planned to tinker with his team for Bledisloe I at Marvel Stadium, due to Savea and Frizell being off-limits.

Savea has remained in New Zealand ahead of the birth of his child and Frizell injured his ribs during the match against Argentina.

This will be Sotutu's first appearance for the All Blacks since he started at No 8 against Italy in Rome on November 6.

Jono Searle/Getty Images Hoskins Sotutu has not played for the All Blacks since last year.

A member of the All Blacks squad from the beginning of the international season, he wasn't required for the tests against Ireland, South Africa and Argentina. Instead, he maintained match fitness by making several appearances for Counties-Manukau in the NPC.

Sotutu has played 10 tests since his debut against the Wallabies in Wellington in 2020.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Scott Barrett will shift from lock and start at blindside flanker in Melbourne.

Barrett played at No 6 for the All Blacks' first test of the year, against Ireland in Auckland on July 2 before shifting back to lock following the facial injury to Retallick in the third test against the Irish in Wellington a fortnight later.

Foster has kept the same backline that helped dismantle the South Americans at FMG Waikato Stadium.

Just one change had been made to the reserves. Loose forward Akira Ioane has been added to the bench, following the promotion of Retallick.

There is no room in the match-day 23 for Luke Jacobson, who was called into the squad for the first time this year prior to the trip to Australia.

“We can’t wait to kick off what should be a fantastic Rugby Championship test, which doubles as the opening Bledisloe Cup clash of the year,” said Foster.

“We are incredibly driven to keep hold of this trophy which means so much to both countries.

“And when you factor in how tight this year’s Rugby Championship is, all signs point towards another great test match here in Melbourne.”

If the All Blacks win in Melbourne they will retain the Bledisloe Cup, which has been in their possession since 2003.

A defeat or draw, however, will keep the series alive ahead of the second and final trans-Tasman test in Auckland on September 24. The matches will also double as Rugby Championship fixtures.

The Wallabies, who have lost 16 of their last 20 tests against the All Blacks, are aiming to rebound from a 24-8 defeat to the Springboks in Sydney on September 3.

Gallo Images/Getty Images Bernard Foley will start for the Wallabies for the first time since the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has brought in veteran Bernard Foley, 33, from the wilderness to start at first five-eighth in Melbourne.

Foley, who has not played for his country since the 2019 World Cup in Japan, has been rushed back after injuries to Noah Lolesio and Quade Cooper. James O'Connor's loss of form has resulted in him being overlooked.

The All Blacks lead the Rugby Championship table on 11 points, followed by the Springboks, Wallabies and Argentina on nine points.

Tim Clayton/Fairfax Media via Getty Images Jeff Wilson loses the ball when tackled by George Gregan during the 1994 test in Sydney.

This match in Melbourne will be the first midweek test the All Blacks have played against the Wallabies since 1994. The Wallabies won 20-16 after halfback George Gregan executed a try-saving tackle on All Blacks wing Jeff Wilson late in the game.

All Blacks: Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith, Hoskins Sotutu, Sam Cane (captain), Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Dane Coles, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papali’i, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Quinn Tupaea.