All Blacks may look to Scott Barrett to show versatility in Bledisloe pack reshuffle

Scott Barrett has played well at lock of late but may find himself switching back to No 6 for Bledisloe I.

Ian Foster won’t get to roll out the same All Blacks starting XV for a fourth consecutive test in Melbourne on Thursday – though he probably would have liked to.

Coming off the team’s most complete performance of this at-times troubled year – if not their most significant – the coach would, in the normal course of events, have just rubber-stamped the same group that ran in seven tries in the wet in Hamilton, to demolish Argentina 53-3, for Thursday’s Bledisloe opener against the Wallabies at Marvel Stadium.

Maybe veteran lock Brodie Retallick’s readiness for a start after his cheekbone fracture would have tested that thinking. Maybe not. We will never know now because Foster’s hand has been forced as he looks to rack up consecutive victories for the first time this year.

All Blacks replacement lock Tupou Vaa'i score late tries during the final 2020 season Bledisloe Cup test in Brisbane.

After selecting the same starting XV for three straight tests – a run not seen since 1997 when John Hart’s All Blacks went unbeaten for the annum – Foster is forced into change for the first look at the Wallabies for 2022, with starting loose forwards Ardie Savea (baby duty) and Shannon Frizell (ribs) both out of the mix.

That should allow him to address the aforementioned Retallick issue if he simply moves lock Scott Barrett back to the blindside flank, where he started the test year against Ireland, and reunites the old-firm second row of Retallick and Sam Whitelock.

That is the most logical move to replace the size, physicality and aerial presence of Frizell who has been a steady, if unspectacular, presence on the blindside flank since the Akira Ioane plan was discontinued. Foster has said previously he is not done looking at Barrett as an option at No 6 and now is a good chance to give it another whirl.

Given that moving Barrett ticks multiple boxes, it would be a surprise if Foster did not head down that avenue. But he could go back to Ioane at No 6 or he could run the more mobile Dalton Papalii there which might be tempting.

Hoskins Sotutu has not seen test action in 2022 but might get a crack in Melbourne with a vacancy at No 8.

The coach has made no secret of the fact that he would love to be making more use of the in-form Blues loose forward but he has in effect been squeezed out by the presence of skipper Sam Cane at No 7 and Savea’s standout form at No 8.

But maybe getting another chance to assess Barrett at No 6 trumps the inclination to hand Papalii a starting role. It seems too logical for it not to be the preferred choice.

So, what about No 8?

Well, if Barrett was to bring that size and physical force at No 6, Foster could supplement that with the more dynamic option of Hoskins Sotutu off the back of the scrum.

The young Aucklander deserves a crack after not featuring at all in 2022 and there is no time like the present to run the rule over his suitability as a legitimate backup option to Savea.

But there are choices here too. Ioane has played plenty at No 8 in his career and the recalled Luke Jacobson would add a steely edge that would not be out of place. Even Papalii could potentially slot in there.

Elsewhere, it is hard to see Foster veering from what worked so well in Johannesburg and Hamilton, albeit not so gloriously in Christchurch. The young front row of Ethan de Groot, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Tyrel Lomax is going too well to mess with it now, and the cover of Dane Coles, George Bower and Fletcher Newell also appears to have come to grips with that job.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff It is unlikely the All Blacks backline will change for Melbourne after the efforts of Richie Mo’unga and co in Hamilton.

Aaron Smith and Richie Mo’unga should remain in the 9-10 axis after an impressive outing at Stadium Waikato, and likewise Rieko Ioane and David Havili in midfield. That quartet seemed to figure some key things out on the attack side and Foster will want them to back up on that.

And it ain’t broke in the back three either, with Jordie Barrett running into some handy form at the back, Caleb Clarke doing everything required in the power role on the left and Will Jordan with that always handy X-factor.

There is always a temptation to flip Beauden Barrett for Mo’unga but maybe that waits. As defence coach Scott McLeod noted, the All Blacks are wary of the threats posed by a Wallabies outfit with plenty to play for.

“The way we played against Argentina and South Africa in the first four games is different to what we are going to experience with Australia,” he said. “We have been working on seeing our space that hopefully Australia are going to give us but also getting our speaking right in our defensive line.

“We have just played two teams who are very confrontational, with skill and good kicking for space, and we have been able to adapt to that style of play. But Australia are going to bring a lot more attacking threats with ball in hand, and a lot higher skill level, and we have had to get ready for that.”

Possible All Blacks 23 for Marvel Stadium: Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Hoskins Sotutu, Sam Cane (captain), Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Tyrel Lomax, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Dane Coles, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Dalton Papalii, Fin Christie, Beauden Barrett, Quinn Tupaea.