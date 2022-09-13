Andrew Mehrtens warns go-slow tactics won't work for Wallabies against All Blacks

Many believe the Wallabies have been handed the blueprint to beat the All Blacks in Thursday’s Bledisloe opener at Marvel Stadium, though now Sydney-based former test great Andrew Mehrtens is not prepared to jump on that bandwagon.

The 70-test All Black who is a key part of Stan Sport’s rugby commentary crew in Australia has told Stuff that while he believes the Wallabies have the players and belief to trouble the New Zealanders on Thursday night in Melbourne, he’s not so sure it’s in their makeup to play the game required to sit Ian Foster’s men on their backsides.

Of course, the All Blacks are vulnerable. They have already lost four times in 2022, three of those defeats coming at home, and like every other side in the Rugby Championship, they have mixed the sublime with the ridiculous en route to a 2-2 record that leaves the competition wide open at the two-thirds mark.

It has been stated by more than one pundit that the Wallabies just need to study the tape of Ireland’s historic series victory in July, when they came from a test back to mow the New Zealanders down 2-1, and of the Springboks’ 26-10 triumph in Mbombela and Argentina’s 25-18 boilover in Christchurch for the recipe for success against these All Blacks.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images The Wallabies couldn’t back up their first-up effort against the Springboks a week later at Allianz Stadium.

All three were able, on their day, to squeeze the All Blacks on defence, limit their attacking options and turn the game into a slower-paced grind that suited them. Ireland were more complete in their runaway series success, but both South Africa and Argentina succeeded by keeping things pretty simple against the New Zealand outfit.

But Mehrtens, the masterful No 10 who was a key playmaker for the All Blacks from 1995 to 2004, does not believe it is as simple as the Wallabies simply taking a leaf out of the book of their Rugby Championship mates.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Former All Black Andrew Mehrtens and ex-Wallaby Morgan Turinui are two of the faces of Australia’s test coverage.

“The Wallabies will be looking at the consistency of what’s beaten the All Blacks, particularly the more recent ones,” noted Mehrtens. “Argentina and South Africa didn’t really play as much as Ireland did but on defence they were able to interrupt the All Blacks’ flow and stop them dictating a faster tempo.

“Australia have actually got a pretty good defence and have always been quite organised and intelligent there, if not the brutal force of the South African defence on their day. I guess the problem the Wallabies have is Argentina and South Africa are quite happy to slow the game down, but Australia are different because their natural game is actually to speed the tempo up as well,” he said.

“If they tried to mimic what South Africa and Argentina did effectively, it’s almost not the Australian game. You wonder how much they want to focus on playing that sort of rugby, and how much they actually want to chance their arm. South Africa chanced their arm against the All Blacks in that second test at Ellis Park, played a game that was a little unnatural to them and ran themselves out of steam,” Mehrtens said.

“I think Dave Rennie will want to attack, which means probably Australia have got a little less chance of winning than if they just tried to shut the game down. At the same time, they’ve got to play what comes naturally to them.”

Mehrtens has watched the Wallabies closely through a campaign that has mirrored the All Blacks. They too went down 2-1 in July (to England) and have split their Rugby Championship matchups with the Pumas and Boks. But if anything, notes Mehrtens, the “perception is they’re on their way up versus the All Blacks being on their way down”.

“They’ve got to hold on to the ball,” said the All Blacks legend. “If they’re having a crack at the All Blacks and turn the ball over, then they will have space and the opportunity to attack. It’s easy to hark back to that first 10-15 minutes in Adelaide where they, not quite blew the Springboks off the park, but started with a hiss and roar, ran on to the ball, and showed they can do it. But they need to do that for a longer period.”

Mehrtens notes the Wallabies will be down some key men for the Bledisloe opener, but still rates them a chance to impose themselves if they get the key things right.

“They’ll attack the All Blacks with the ball, but they need to be very clean. They've shown glimpses of it, and if they put it together they’re a good team. Australia on a good day are a threat, but I don’t think Australia on a bad day, or even if the All Blacks aren’t quite on their game, would beat the All Blacks.

“In the back of their minds, they’re thinking the All Blacks are still trying to prove their ability and consistency, and they will know the pressure is on the New Zealanders to do that, and the more possession they can deny them, the more likely the All Blacks are to be more desperate when they do get the ball.”

The Wallabies are looking to avoid a 20th straight year of Bledisloe futility. If you listen to Mehrtens, their margin for error in achieving that is very small indeed.