Ian Foster keeps it tight as he challenges All Blacks to back it up in Bledisloe I

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has kept change to a minimum because he’s desperate for maximum performance from a group that is still chasing their first back-to-back victories in 2022.

They get that chance at Marvel Stadium here on Thursday night (kickoff 9.45pm NZT) in their first meeting of the year against the Wallabies in a match carrying major implications for both the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup.

If the All Blacks indeed go two on the bounce, and back up that 53-3 breakout display over Argentina in Hamilton, they will take some pegging back in the championship which they currently lead by a point, and will tuck away the big Bled for a 20th successive season.

More than that, they will also go some way to appeasing a public, and media, that has been deeply concerned with their very un-All Blacks-like form this season. They opened 2022 with an historic home series loss to Ireland, and have then gone loss-win-loss-win in the Rugby Championship, mixing the ridiculous with the sublime in pretty comparative quantities.

Foster conceded the bigger picture was paramount after unveiling just the three forced changes to his starting lineup, in the absence of Ardie Savea and Shannon Frizell. Scott Barrett slots back into blindside flanker, Hoskins Sotutu gets his first test since last November at No 8 and big Brodie Retallick returns to his customary place in the second row.

AARON WOOD/STUFF The All Blacks team to face Australia at Marvel Stadium, Melbourne on Thursday night.

“You can get over-paranoid about it,” said Foster when asked why his team had been unable to go back to back in 2022. “We assess each game and there are different reasons for different things. Both Australia and us came off July series losses and there was a bit of soul-searching. We made a few [coaching] changes, and the fact we went to South Africa and came away with a win and loss is probably not unusual for the All Blacks.

“I’m not over-reading that. The disappointing one was Christchurch (an historic 25-18 defeat to Argentina) and the last quarter of that game. We think we’ve learned a lot from that, we’re taking some steps we can control, and these next two tests are a chance to keep showing we’re learning.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Scott Barrett shifts back to No 6 for the All Blacks in the Bledisloe clash against the Wallabies in Melbourne.

Now, said the coach who survived a mid-campaign vote of confidence, it was about finding that rhythm and consistency that had been so elusive.

“It’s about having real confidence in what we do. When you have a couple of losses early in the season, it’s easy to go into your shell, and you end up wanting something so much that you stifle a little bit of the way you play,” he added.

“So it’s a matter of encouraging people, you know your role, you've prepared well, just go and do it. We saw that in Hamilton and the key now is to see it again. We need players to go on the park and back themselves.

“We’re primed and ready to go. It’s a big game in the Rugby Championship, everyone is on the same starting-line with two rounds to go, so it’s a big weekend to make a bit of a statement.”

It certainly is.

Steve McArthur/Photosport Hoskins Sotutu steps into the massive boots of Ardie Savea this week for his first test appearance since last November.

Clearly the events of ‘22 have given Foster some perspective, which he showed when asked if Hamilton had been a weight off his shoulders.

“Not at all,” he responded. “One game doesn’t change a lot in this business. You move on very quickly. If it’s a loss we try not to get too down, and get factual about how we fix it. If you win you enjoy the night but then start worrying about the next one. A good win in Hamilton puts us under more pressure because we want to keep taking steps forward.”

In terms of his changes, Foster had confidence that both Sotutu and Barrett (in his second start for the year at No 6) would take care of business.

“We want Hoskins just to be himself. He’s been training alongside Ardie regularly, there’s plenty of pressure on during the training weeks, and he knows his roles well. We just want him to execute the game we need him to play and to not be afraid to show some of the skillset he’s got.”

On Barrett: “We were really pleased with his test against Ireland (at 6), circumstances meant we didn’t go there again, but it’s an option we want to keep up our sleeves, and it’s a great occasion for it.”

In terms of what he’s seen from the Wallabies, the All Blacks coach summed it up rather nicely.

“Some really good stuff, and then they haven’t been able to back it up the next week. Sound familiar? For them it’s a massive test they have to win to have a chance of the Bledisloe, and for us it's a massive test because we’ve got a Rugby Championship that’s important to us and it’s also a chance to win that same trophy.”

AT A GLANCE

All Blacks: Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Hoskins Sotutu, Sam Cane (capt), Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Dane Coles, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papali’i, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Quinn Tupaea.