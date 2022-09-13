Patient, purposeful Hoskins Sotutu ready to seize his moment for All Blacks

Hoskins Sotutu gets a rare chance to strut his stuff at No 8 for the All Blacks in Thursday’s Bledisloe in Melbourne.

Exciting No 8 Hoskins Sotutu has had to be many things as he has waited nearly a year for his latest chance to play test match rugby for the All Blacks.

He’s had to be patient, he’s had to be observant and he’s had to stay sharp for the 10 months that have passed since he last slipped on the black jersey against Italy in Rome on November 6 of 2021 – a match won 47-9 by the New Zealanders and one in which their 10-test No 8 scored one of seven tries his team mustered that afternoon.

Now Sotutu finally returns for his 11th appearance for the All Blacks (but just sixth as a starter) in Thursday’s pivotal Rugby Championship and Bledisloe clash against the Wallabies at Marvel Stadium.

Sotutu only gets his chance because regular No 8 Ardie Savea is back home welcoming his third child into the world, but the 24-year-old son of Auckland and Blues backline utility Waisake Sotutu is well aware that it’s an important opportunity for him to remind his coaches that Savea is not the only player in this squad who brings dynamic qualities to the back-of-the-scrum position.

“With Ardie not being here, they are big shoes to fill, but I’ve just got to do what I do, don’t over-complicate it, and just be me,” he said on Tuesday in Melbourne. “I’ve been preparing myself to be ready for an opportunity. I knew it was going to be limited, so whenever it came I just had to be ready.”

AARON WOOD/STUFF The All Blacks team to face Australia in the Bledisloe test at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on Thursday.

Sotutu said it had been “special” to hear he’d get to start such an important test and when he had told his parents they had been equally as enthusiastic, though were not making the trip to Melbourne for the match.

Sotutu is a naturally quiet and measured personality, and even coach Ian Foster admitted it was hard to judge his excitement levels. But it is fair to say there is no expectation on him to deliver anything beyond what he manages on a weekly basis for the Blues at the Super Rugby level.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images There is no mistaking the distinctive hairdo of Hoskins Sotutu, who returns to the All Blacks lineup in Melbourne.

“It certainly tests you when you haven’t played a test match for the last couple of months,” said Foster. “But we have had him back playing NPC a couple of times, and he’s fine. It’s hard to tell with Hoskins sometimes, because he’s quiet and has his way of doing things, but we’ve got complete faith in him. We just want him to execute the game we need him to play but also to not be afraid to show the skillset he’s got.”

Sotutu said he would fall back on the performances he had put in for the Blues this year on their run to the Super Rugby Pacific final, and on everything he had soaked up being around the masterful Savea.

“His preparation is second to none, and for him being able to perform so consistently every week, I find it pretty amazing,,” said the 106kg No 8. “He’s like the all-round player – aggressive on defence, and on attack, and he can also just make things happen. It’s something for me to work towards in the future.”

But Sotutu is also painfully aware this is his chance, not Savea’s. And he must play his game. Not Savea’s.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport All Blacks No 8 Hoskins Sotutu: "I’ve just got to do what I do, don’t over-complicate it, and just be me."

“I just try to do things the way I do it,” he said. “At training if I see something different, I’ll speak up. I’m still young and still trying to learn. Ardie is the master at the moment – he’s the teacher.”

Make no mistake: Thursday night at Marvel Stadium, in front of what’s shaping as a sellout crowd, it is time for the pupil to show he’s been taking the lessons on board.