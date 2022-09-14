Is Ian Foster ready to transform the All Blacks from chumps to champs?

Is Ian Foster finally pointing the way forward for the All Blacks at this important juncture of their season?

Marc Hinton is a senior rugby writer for Stuff who has covered the All Blacks since 1996.

ANALYSIS: Does Ian Foster know something we don’t? At times this season, the All Blacks coach has looked like he had the weight of the world on his shoulders. Just 48 hours from Thursday night’s Bledisloe opener in Melbourne, he was comparatively chipper.

Comparatively. But it’s a worthy distinction.

An Australian journalist inquired of him how he was doing and whether the results of 2022 – namely those four defeats that have peppered this schedule – had taken a personal toll. It was not the first time this year he’d faced a query of that nature.

“Fine. I’m still my bubbly personality,” shot back the coach, who at times this year, has been anything but sparkling in his outlook.

There was certainly a more relaxed vibe about Foster as he spoke at length about the looming clash against the Wallabies that could secure a remarkable 20th consecutive Bledisloe Cup triumph for the All Blacks.

The careworn nature of recent media appearances appeared absent, and there was a sense of purpose about him as he reflected on the various hands he’s been dealt this season.

AARON WOOD/STUFF The All Blacks team to face Australia at Marvel Stadium, Melbourne on Thursday night.

Maybe what he’s seen in recent weeks, on the training field and playing park, has persuaded him that, indeed, his All Blacks have turned the proverbial corner. That the dark days of July and August are in his rearview mirror.

Maybe it was that last performance. Foster’s All Blacks did, after all, spank an Argentina side who had topped them just seven days earlier, running in seven tries en route to a 53-3 victory that edged them a point clear at the top of the Rugby Championship standings.

But, then again, that does not guarantee anything. They had been similarly impressive in roaring home to defeat the Springboks at Ellis Park in a rousing performance that saved the coach’s job. Then they followed that up with an inexplicable collapse in Christchurch against the Pumas.

Jeremy Ward/Photosport Jordie Barrett and the All Blacks were on fire against Argentina, and are looking to light the fuse again in Melbourne.

“One game doesn’t change a lot in this business,” noted Foster when asked if that half-century in his hometown had removed the monkey off his back.

“You move on very quickly. If it’s a loss we try not to get too down, and get factual about how we fix it. If you win you certainly enjoy the night but then start worrying about the next one. A good win in Hamilton in some ways puts us under more pressure because we want to keep taking steps forward.”

You sense that the coach might indeed be just one more strong, powerful, statement performance from flipping the narrative of this season from horrific to terrific; from hideous to fabulous,

And that maybe he senses that “something special” he remarked so poignantly about the week of the Ellis Park test is on the cusp again. For such an annus horribilis, hoisting two such important pieces of silverware as the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup skyward the next couple of weeks could prove quite the tonic.

Stuff All Blacks coaches and selectors Ian Foster and Joe Schmidt have been plotting a turnaround.

If so, it will be quite the turnaround. Foster’s All Blacks have yet to secure back-to-back victories in 2022, which has made for a challenging campaign. So consistency has hardly been their hallmark, and might just be the final piece to the puzzle to complete this turnaround.

Maybe it’s the opposition too. The Wallabies do not exactly strike fear into anyone’s hearts and with a 2-1 July series loss at home against England and splits against both Argentina (away) and South Africa (home), they have pretty much an identical record as the New Zealanders.

Except they’re the Wallabies. They haven’t had the Bledisloe Cup their side of the Tasman Sea since 2002. They’ve won just three of their last 20 tests against the All Blacks. If you were going to hand-pick a side to regain your mojo against, the green and golds would be close to top of your list.

It was certainly heartening to see Foster a little more relaxed in Melbourne. As he spoke about wanting his players to express themselves, to back themselves, to play their game, you couldn’t help figuring they might have a better chance of doing that if they sensed their coach had full confidence in them doing so.

Foster certainly appears to have gone as uncomplicated as he dared this week. He has left his starting XV as intact as he could after rolling the same group out for the previous three tests (a run unmatched since 1997). Just the return of Brodie Retallick at lock, the shift of Scott Barrett to No 6 and the selection of Hoskins Sotutu at No 8 differed from Hamilton.

He also suggested, quite rightly, that you could get “over-paranoid” about the team’s puzzling inability to back up performances. They were pretty decent first up against the Irish at Eden Park; then fell off the proverbial cliff. Similar with Ellis Park, their most notable display of the year, given its repercussions. He pointed out they had “learned a lot” from that Christchurch stumble, and Hamilton appeared to back that up.

Yes, these All Blacks might just be a Bledisloe bashing of the Wallabies away from turning the corner (especially given an Eden Park return follows). The sight of their coach as relaxed as he’s been in an age appears he might indeed know something we don’t.