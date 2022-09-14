Take Five: The big questions facing the All Blacks for first Bledisloe test with Wallabies

The stakes are high for Wallabies skipper James Slipper and his All Blacks counterpart Sam Cane in Melbourne.

OPINION: The All Blacks have ventured deep into the AFL heartland to bury the memories of what has previously unfolded this season.

Yes, the All Blacks have arrived in Melbourne on the back of an impressive 53-3 win over Argentina in Hamilton on September 3 but it is still hard not to feel jittery ahead of this Bledisloe Cup test against the Wallabies at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night.

There is likely to be All Blacks fans out there who truly believe Sam Cane's men have turned the corner. Good on them for singing so lustily from the rugby gospel sheet.

Other members of the congregation, however, may be more anxious as they reflect on the All Blacks' results for 2022. Their question could be: is it too early to believe this team is on the up and up?

It is difficult not to share their concerns.

Following this team has been like being tied to a runaway thoroughbred. It is difficult to forecast with any certainty when, or if, this crazy ride will end.

AARON WOOD/STUFF The All Blacks team to face Australia at Marvel Stadium, Melbourne on Thursday night.

After seven tests this year the All Blacks have yet to go back-to-back. Having won the first test against Ireland, they lost three in a row (twice against the Irish and once against the Springboks) before bouncing back to beat the latter in Johannesburg.

Then came a fresh low, this time in Christchurch. The 25-18 loss to Argentina in New Zealand – the first time the All Blacks had been humbled by that foe in this country – was tough to stomach. Then came the big win in Hamilton.

It is fortunate, then, that many All Blacks fans have a cast-iron gut. Despite the uncertainty, and there has been plenty of that during coach Ian Foster's reign, they stayed the course.

Stuff All Blacks coach Ian Foster will once again pit his wits against Wallabies coach Dave Rennie when the two teams meet in Melbourne on Thursday night.

A win in Melbourne would ensure the Bledisloe Cup stays in the All Blacks' possession, regardless of the result in the next test in Auckland on September 24.

The injury-hit Wallabies have had their own misadventures but if the All Blacks have learned anything this year, it is that it pays not to be complacent.

Let's see what unfolds in Melbourne.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Samisoni Taukei'aho has again been named to start at hooker, as the All Blacks prepare for Bledisloe I against the Wallabies.

1. Given the All Blacks have yet to knit together consecutive wins in 2022, can fans allow themselves to be confident of a victory?

Richard Knowler: No. Wallabies coach Dave Rennie will be pushing all sorts of buttons to get his players up for this. I would not be surprised if this is a slugfest, perhaps with too many penalties for everyone’s liking. Test rugby can be like that. And Rennie desperately needs a win after the recent 24-8 loss to the Springboks.

Marc Hinton: Confident might be over-stretching it, given the All Blacks’ 3-4 record in 2022 and their inability to string quality displays together. But it feels like they turned a corner in Hamilton with that high-quality effort in the wet. It was their best all-round display of a troublesome year and the confidence, momentum and nous they gained from that should carry over. Plus it is the Wallabies who have won three of their last 20 against the All Blacks. Enough said, really.

Robert van Royen: No, not at a time the All Blacks have failed miserably at stitching decent back-to-back performances together, and have won just three of seven tests in the year. Foster's All Blacks remain an unreliable bunch until proven otherwise.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Hoskins Sotutu will finally get to play for the All Blacks in 2022.

2. With No 8 Ardie Savea unavailable, Hoskins Sotutu, at last, gets a chance to play a test in 2022. What do you want to see from Sotutu in this fixture?

Knowler: Sotutu can’t stumble into the trap of trying to do too much. There is only one Savea, so don’t attempt to emulate him. If Sotutu spends most of his time defending around the fringes and sweeping opponents out of rucks, I won’t be upset.

Hinton: He will be nervous, having waited more than 10 months for this latest crack in the test arena. That is a lot of pent-up energy to express. But he needs to shake that off quickly and express himself, use his speed, his strength on the carry and his slick skills to provide a positive impact. In other words, just be the player he is on a regular basis for the Blues.

Van Royen: Plenty of darts from the back of the scrum, something he was not afraid to do during the Blues' Super Rugby campaign. He will have his hands full with explosive Wallabies loosies Rob Valetini and Pete Samu.

Phil Walter/Getty Images For the second time this year, Scott Barrett will start at blindside flanker for the All Blacks.

3. Do you like the idea of Scott Barrett starting at No 6, or would you have preferred him to be unloaded off the bench as a replacement lock to allow the likes of Akira Ioane and Dalton Papali'i to start?

Knowler: No complaints with this selection. Barrett won’t be on the job as a seagull. He is there to make life hell for the Aussies in the breakdowns, support ball carriers and carry over the gain line. Hopefully this is a long-term plan.

Hinton: I like it. With Brodie Retallick back, Barrett’s role had to change and Ian Foster needs to see more of him at No 6 to figure out whether he can be a viable alternative there down the line. Plus his lineout prowess and physicality will be handy against a decent-sized Wallabies trio. Akira Ioane could have slotted in without a hitch but this feels like a smarter move.

Van Royen: I am good with it. He looked the part there in the first test against Ireland and deserves another run in the back row. Ioane is better suited to an impact role and Papali'i's best position is No 7.

Gustavo Garello/AP Marika Koroibete could be a potent weapon for the Wallabies if given the ball in space.

4. Which Wallabies player should concern the All Blacks the most?

Knowler: While wing Marika Koroibete shapes as the obvious geezer to rattle the opposition, I also like the look of halfback Jake Gordon. He is big and likes to carry the ball. What impact he can make with the pill depends on how his forwards operate.

Hinton: Marika Koroibete. The big wing is a quality performer, with a high workrate and a zest for smashing bodies. The All Blacks will do well to deny him a regular flow of possession in his 50th test which he will be looking to mark in style.

Van Royen: No 8 Rob Valetini, an imposing bruiser, both with ball in hand and defensively. With Ardie Savea sitting this one out, he is the best loose forward lining up in Melbourne.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Bernard Foley has not played for the Wallabies since the 2019 World Cup. He will start against the All Blacks at No 10 in Melbourne.

5. Did you ever think you would see Wallabies No 10 Bernard Foley play another Bledisloe Cup test, given he defected to the Japan club scene after the 2019 World Cup?

Knowler: Nothing surprises me any more. Not when Rennie had previously allowed Quade Cooper and James O’Connor back into the Wallabies’ tent. Injuries at No 10 are a major issue for Rennie.

Hinton: Not really. He was a reliable and smart performer through his 71-test career but when he departed for Japan you figured that was the end of it. But a horror run of injuries sees him answering the SOS and you can be sure the All Blacks will be targeting a fellow who has not played at this level since 2019, and has not played at all since his last game in Japan in May.

Van Royen: Nope. But then again, it is not as if the Wallabies have not rolled out pivots past their use-by date in recent times.