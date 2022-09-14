All Blacks skipper Sam Cane admits fear of losing Bledisloe an important motivator

Not on my watch: All Blacks skipper Sam Cane admits the thought of losing the Bledisloe Cup scares him a little.

It was notable to hear All Blacks skipper Sam Cane speaking candidly about the fear of losing the Bledisloe Cup being a powerful motivator for Thursday’s night’s showdown with the Wallabies at Marvel Stadium.

It is not often you get a senior All Black admitting that the fear of losing anything spins their dials. They usually shy away from a narrative that can be considered negative. In fact, New Zealand’s iconic rugby team usually do not even like to occupy the same sentence as the L-word, let alone admit it’s a motivator.

But maybe this year has served up a few harsh realities, a few home truths. The All Blacks have lost a lot – four times already in just seven tests, including some historic defeats that have hurt more than most – and the thought of another is simply too much for Cane to bear.

1 NEWS James Slipper said he expects the All Blacks to be just as challenging as ever despite their up and down season to date.

The All Blacks captain spoke to the media after Wednesday’s traditional game-eve run-through in Melbourne, and was at his most candid when reflecting on the possibility of giving up the precious Bledisloe Cup they have held since they snatched it back from the Aussies in 2003.

A victory either Thursday night at Marvel Stadium, in a clash that also holds major Rugby Championship connotations, or in the return fixture at Eden Park on Saturday week, would tuck the big cup away for a 20th consecutive season for the All Blacks – an incredible record in the professional era where the silverware goes on the line on an annual basis.

”Absolutely,” said Cane when asked if there was a “fear” of losing it. “Winning or losing – they’re both strong motivators, but in different ways. There is a fear of losing it, that pressure, but you look at that in a positive spin too.

“That’s something that motivates us to make sure it’s not on our watch. The way we view it is no one is holding the trophy, and when it comes up for grabs again each year both teams have a good chance of winning it. It’s up to us to get out there and take it.”

The All Blacks’ record against the trans-Tasman rivals indicates they’re a good chance to continue the Wallabies’ tale of Bledis-woe. The New Zealanders have won 16 of their last 20 tests against them, with just three defeats and a draw over that span.

The Wallabies’ record in their own country in 2022 is not exactly flash either. Like the All Blacks, they’ve dropped three of their last four tests on home soil, though three wins in their last six against the New Zealanders on that side of the ditch (2017, ‘19 and ‘20) at least offers a glimmer of hope.

Jeremy Ward/Photosport Jordie Barrett and the All Blacks are coming off their best performance of the year with a seven-try defeat of Argentina.

“It doesn’t matter what’s going on, they’ve always got plenty of confidence in themselves and their ability,” said Cane. “They’ve shown time and time again they can front up. There have been some absolute classic matches in the time I’ve been involved where games have gone right to the wire, and I expect the intensity to be right up there tomorrow from the outset.

“I think it will be a brutal encounter, and we’re ready for it.

“They’ve got a very good forward pack, and have had a lot of success with their driving maul. When they get humming, they can score points quickly.”

But Cane acknowledged the All Blacks had some of their own swag back after that 53-3 victory over Argentina in Hamilton, with two on the bounce for the first time in ‘22 the next objective.

“It’s nice to put out a performance, not just as a team but as an individual, that you’re proud of, and the response and the challenge to that is to go again,” he said of a display that was both his and the team’s best sustained effort this year.

In terms of the inability to go back to back, Cane felt it was important not to get too caught up in that.

“Always, whether you’ve won or lost, you go back and look at the week’s preparation to make sure that was spot-on. Maybe sometimes we thought it was, but it may not have been quite where it needed to be. When the margins are small, that can be the difference.

“The other part is we’ve been improving gradually in the last four tests. Even the one we lost to Argentina, a lot of areas in that game we got right, we just didn't get the scoreboard one right. We’ve been putting in the work and hopefully we can keep trending in that direction.”

Marvel Stadium was officially declared a sellout on match eve, with all 53,000 tickets sold for a clash that holds major permutations for both sides. The All Blacks lead the Rugby Championship by a single point from the other three sides who are all tied on 9 points.