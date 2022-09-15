​By the numbers: The story of the All Blacks' Bledisloe Cup dominance over the Wallabies

The All Blacks team to face Australia in the Bledisloe test at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on Thursday.

As sporting rivalries go, it doesn't get much more one-sided than the All Blacks and the Wallabies in the Bledisloe Cup.

Since the trans-Tasman rugby competition was introduced in the 1930s by the Governor-General of New Zealand Lord Bledisloe, the All Blacks have largely dominated their Anzac cousins, with Australian success rare and fleeting.

Yet there is growing optimism across the ditch that this could finally be the year the Wallabies break their drought and win back the prized trophy, given the All Blacks' stuttering form under coach Ian Foster.

After all, they have yet to win back-to-back tests this season and have an unflattering 3-4 record following defeats to Ireland (twice), South Africa and Argentina.

Dave Rennie's side have been in patchy form themselves, but will hope that a passionate home crowd can get them over the line against a worryingly inconsistent New Zealand team.

Ahead of Thursday night's series opener in Melbourne, we look back at some key numbers from Bledisloe history.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport All Blacks captain Richie McCaw holds aloft the Bledisloe Cup in 2015.

90

This year's series officially marks 90 years since the Bledisloe Cup was first presented in 1932 (the legitimacy of a one-off 1931 test at Eden Park is disputed).

The All Blacks won the inaugural series on Australian soil, rebounding from a 22-17 first-up loss in Sydney to take out the next two tests 21-3 and 21-13 and ensure they returned home with the trophy in their luggage.

20

Helen Clark was Prime Minister and Avril Lavigne was topping the New Zealand music charts the last time Australia had their mitts on the famous trophy, two decades ago.

After a 12-6 defeat to the All Blacks in a try-less encounter in Christchurch, the Wallabies bounced back to beat them 16-14 in Sydney and retain the cup for the fourth time, in 2002.

Matthew Burke's last-gasp penalty proved the difference between the two sides and ensured the silverware remained safely tucked away in Australia, where it had resided since 1998 – their longest winning run.

The All Blacks wrested it back the following year backing up their record 50-21 rout at Stadium Australia with hard-fought 21-17 and 16-7 wins in Auckland and Wellington. They haven't let it out of their clutches since 2003.

PHOTOSPORT Mat Roger and Owen Finegan hold the trophy aloft after retaining the Bledisloe Cup in Sydney in 2002.

49

If Foster's side win in Melbourne on Thursday they will lock away the trophy for another year, since there are only two tests in the 2022 series (the second is at the All Blacks’ Eden Park fortress next Saturday).

That would see New Zealand reach the significant milestone of 50 series victories from 63 attempts, compared to just 12 for the Wallabies. The 1952 series was drawn, Australia winning 14-9 in Christchurch and the All Blacks getting revenge 15-8 in Wellington.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images The All Blacks have won 108 of their 152 Bledisloe encounters with the Wallabies, losing 37 times.

108

The number of wins enjoyed by the All Blacks from their 152 Bledisloe tests against the Wallabies. Australia have won just 37, with seven matches drawn.

The Wallabies last tasted victory in Brisbane two years ago, edging a see-saw battle 24-22 at Suncorp Stadium marred by two red cards.

3447

Across 152 Bledisloe tests, the All Blacks have racked up 3447 points – a whopping 1151 more than Australia's 2296.

Two-time Rugby World Cup winning pivot Dan Carter plundered 347 of New Zealand's total, and holds the record for the most points scored in the series' history, 145 clear of his nearest rival and fellow All Black Andrew Mehrtens (202 points).

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Richie McCaw has played in 34 Bledisloe Cup tests and shares the record for the most tries with 11.

34

No-one has played more Bledisloe footy than former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw, who made 34 appearances in the competition during a trophy-laden international career spanning 14 years.

But that's not the only Bledisloe record McCaw holds. Somewhat surprisingly, he currently leads the all-time try-scoring ledger alongside Beauden Barrett and Ma'a Nonu with 11.

Matt King/Getty Images Beauden Barrett goes over for one of his four tries in a 40-12 rout of the Wallabies at Eden Park in 2018.

4

Two players share the record for the most tries in a single Bledisloe test – and they achieved the feat at the same Auckland venue.

Wallabies No 8 Greg Cornelsen helped himself to an extraordinary four tries in a shock 30-16 win over the All Blacks at Eden Park in September 1978 – the only tries he scored in 25 tests for his country.

And All Blacks playmaker Beauden Barrett matched Cornelsen's unlikely achievement when he ran in four of his own in a 40-12 series-sealing victory in August 2018.

47

The most points the All Blacks have conceded in a Bledisloe test was in August 2019, when they suffered a 47-26 loss in Perth after lock Scott Barrett saw red for a dangerous tackle.

The All Blacks' biggest win in terms of points on the board is the 57–23 thrashing they dished out to the Wallabies at Eden Park in August last year, running in eight tries to three.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Jonah Lomu fends George Gregan during the All Blacks 39-35 win over Australia before 109,874 fans.

109,874

In front of a world record crowd for a rugby international, the All Blacks and the Wallabies delivered a match for the ages at Sydney's newly-built Olympic Stadium on July 15, 2000.

Having fallen 24-0 behind to the rampant visitors, who went over three times in the opening five minutes, Australia roared back to draw level by halftime and took an improbable lead through Jeremy Paul’s 78th-minute try.

But just as the raucous home crowd of 109,874 got ready to celebrate a remarkable victory by the reigning world champions, Jonah Lomu popped up in stoppage-time to secure a 39-35 win for the All Blacks in a test dubbed the 'Game of the century'.

37

The All Blacks' biggest winning margin in a Bledisloe fixture came in Wellington in 1996, when they ran in six tries in a 43-6 thumping of the Australians.

On a wet and windy day at Athletic Park, John Hart's men ripped an experienced Wallabies side to shreds with some high-octane, free-flowing rugby.

Michael Jones, Christian Cullen, Justin Marshall, Zinzan Brooke, Jonah Lomu and Jeff Wilson all crossed the chalk, and the scoreline would've been even worse for the Wallabies had Andrew Mehrtens been more accurate off the tee, missing four of his six conversions.