All Blacks produce miracle 39-37 victory over Wallabies in Melbourne

At Marvel Stadium, Melbourne: All Blacks 39 (Samisoni Taukei'aho tries 4min & 41min, Richie Mo'unga try 52min, Will Jordan 55min, Jordie Barrett 80min; Mo'unga 4 con, 2 pen). Wallabies 37 (Rob Valetini try 26min, Andrew Kellaway 62min & 67min, Pete Samu 72min; Bernard Foley 4 con, 2 pen, Nic White pen). HT: 10-10.

Yellow cards: Dalton Papalii (All Blacks) 26min, Tom Wright (Wallabies) 36min, Darcy Swain (Wallabies) 36min, Jake Gordon (Wallabies).

How did the All Blacks win this?

That was the question they, and many of their supporters, must have asked themselves as they stumbled out of Marvel Stadium in Melbourne following the All Blacks' 39-37 win over the Wallabies in the Bledisloe Cup fixture on Thursday night.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Caleb Clarke makes a break during the All Blacks’ 39-37 win over the Wallabies in Melbourne.

Rarely has a test match been so filled with drama in the final minutes, as the All Blacks retained the trans-Tasman trophy ahead of the re-match in Auckland next weekend.

And, like all good stories, there has to be a villain. That man - if you were a Wallabies player or one of their fans - was referee Matthieu Raynal.

Because the Frenchman made the tough call in the final moments to tell the Wallabies they were too slow kicking for touch from a penalty, to reward the All Blacks with an attacking scrum near the posts.

That, in turn, led to fullback Jordie Barrett scoring a try in the corner on the final bell.

You should have seen the Wallabies players' faces after this. They were furious. Yet, they did remarkably well to almost win this after replacement halfback Nic White kicked a late penalty for what many believed was the match winner.

That followed a series of lapses in concentration from the All Blacks as they, seemingly, cruised towards a win.

The Wallabies, down 31-13 mid-way through the second half, were magnificent as they roared back to almost snare victory.

Sky Sport Darcy Swain sees yellow for ugly tackle on Quinn Tupaea.

For the AFL-mad citizens of Victoria, the sight of both teams tearing at each other during this niggly, and sometimes grubby, encounter must have bewildered them.

For this was a test that could have encouraged sensitive souls to bury their heads in their blankets as men from teams traded places in the casualty ward, and in the sin bin.

The All Blacks paid a heavy price in the first half, with captain and openside flanker Sam Cane, second five-eighth David Havili and his replacement Quinn Tupaea forced out of action because of injuries, and the Wallabies lost skipper and prop James Slipper with a calf injury at halftime.

There was also a flood of yellow cards to take into account.

All Blacks replacement flanker Dalton Papali'i, and the Wallabies' Tom Wright, Darcy Swain and Jake Gordon all found themselves in the cooler.

While far from perfect, they blew several chances in the first half, the All Blacks were capable of blowing their own trumpet when things clicked; and when they did, they really hummed.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Rieko Ioane makes a break during the test against the Wallabies.

Samisoni Taukei'aho scored two tries, but it was his second that was more memorable; that was a fine piece of finishing from the burly hooker, after he barged through three defenders to score.

Then there were the efforts from playmaker Richie Mo'unga and right wing Will Jordan, the five-pointers that broke the Wallabies' spirit before the third quarter was over.

Two tries to Andrew Kellaway and another to Pete Samu, all converted by Bernard Foley, turned everything around to set-up the final, frantic finish.

Let's be honest, you can't trust these Aussies; because just when you think you have them spread-eagled and dazed on the canvas, they ping back off the ropes with bulging biceps and a wild look in their eyes.

An early try to hooker Taukei'aho had the All Blacks celebrating, as did the conversion and penalty from Richie Mo'unga.

But when the Wallabies, having not even had a sniff of possession at that point, finally got their hands on the oval object they proved deadly and robust; Rob Valetini drove over for a try after a lineout drive, Foley topped-up the account with the boot and suddenly the scores were level.

That was only half the drama, of course.

Fullback Andrew Kellaway and Taukei'aho both had disallowed upon review by the TMO, the former after an excellent tackle by Rieko Ioane.

Morgan Hancock/Getty Images Samisoni Taukei'aho of the All Blacks celebrates with team-mates after scoring one of his two tries.

The All Blacks had to contend with losing Havili, Cane and Tupaea with injuries, the latter to a nasty clean-out by Swain, and then there were the sin binnings of Papali'i, Wright and Swain to take into account.

Prior to Wright and Swain being told to take a hike, wing Caleb Clarke made a fine long-range break but was unable to connect with his support runners, and when he went to ground Swain executed his cynical act on Tupaea.

While the latter pair of Wallabies were on the sideline, the All Blacks had a golden chance to exploit their opponent's lack of defenders - but sloppy execution cost them dearly.

Centre Ioane inexplicably threw a poor pass behind replacement back Beauden Barrett, the ball was fumbled and the opportunity to break the deadline a minute before the halftime speeches was lost.

It was entertaining stuff, all the same. But it was nothing compared to the madcap episode that was to unfold in the second spell.

The big moment

Easy. The try to Jordie Barrett in the final seconds. It was the match winner.

Match rating

9.5/10.

Ask anyone if they went to bed in the final minutes. If they did they would have regretted it. It was bonkers.

The big picture

The All Blacks have retained the Bledisloe Cup. The rematch in Auckland will be a dread rubber.

MVP

Samisoni Taukei'aho scored two vital tries, and was aggressive and clinical around the park.