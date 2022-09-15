Ex-NZ Rugby stalwart Dick Littlejohn, who helped World Cup become a reality, dies

Had it not been for the efforts of Dick Littlejohn, pictured, and Australian Sir Nick Shehadie, the Rugby World Cup may not have gone ahead.

Dick Littlejohn, a former New Zealand Rugby stalwart who was instrumental in launching the Rugby World Cup, has died. He was 91.

NZ Rugby chairman Stewart Mitchell said Littejohn's contribution to the sport had been immense.

"New Zealand Rugby, the Bay of Plenty Rugby Union, and all of us, have lost a huge contributor and a great character,’’ Mitchell said.

Ross Land David Kirk led the All Blacks to a 29-9 victory over France in the inaugural World Cup final in Auckland in 1987.

Australian Sir Nick Shehadie and Littlejohn, who was also the All Blacks manager between 1984-85, were instrumental in persuading the northern hemisphere unions that the concept of a World Cup was a worthy one and should go ahead.

Despite strong opposition from their counterparts in the north, the determined duo from the southern hemisphere ensured the World Cup become the finest jewel on the international calendar.

In the 1980s, NZ Rugby (then called the NZ Rugby Football Union) and the Australian national union believed a global tournament, to be held every four years, would be of immense value to the sport.

It proved no easy task, with the likes of Scotland and Ireland far from happy with the proposal.

But when the International Rugby Board (now World Rugby) conducted a feasibility study in 1984, it began shifting towards introducing the first tournament in 1987.

That tournament, played in New Zealand and Australia, was won by the All Blacks after they defeated France 29-9 in the final in Auckland.

Littlejohn was a member of the NZRFU council between 1981 and 1988.

Littlejohn was inducted into the World Rugby hall of fame in 2011. In 2018, NZ Rugby honoured him with life membership.