Darcy Swain escapes red card for ugly shot on All Black Quinn Tupaea in Bledisloe Cup test

Wallaby Darcy Swain could have a nervous wait on his hands in the wake of an ugly incident in Thursday night’s dramatic Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship test defeat to the All Blacks in Melbourne.

Reserve lock Swain was on the field at Marvel Stadium only a matter of seconds – replacing injured blindside flanker Rob Leota in the 35th minute – before making his impact felt, for the wrong reasons, leaving All Black Quinn Tupaea with a potentially serious knee injury.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Referee Mathieu Raynal shows Darcy Swain a yellow card for the cleanout which injured All Black Quinn Tupaea.

With Tupaea – himself an early replacement for a concussed David Havili – stationed at the back of a ruck, Swain flew in for a poorly-executed cleanout which saw him smash into the midfielder’s extended left leg.

It left the New Zealand No 23 writhing on the turf in pain, with the All Blacks medics rushing to his aid, then helping him hobble off the park. He was seen in the post-game celebrations sporting a leg brace.

Helped out by TMO Ben Whitehouse, referee Mathieu Raynal showed Swain a yellow card, citing the revamped World Rugby cleanout law against targeting lower limbs, which was introduced globally on July 1.

While Swain paid the price with 10 minutes in the sin bin, there is a possibility he could face further sanction, as, if the game’s citing commissioner deems it was instead a red-card offence, he will take a trip to the judiciary.

Scott Barbour/Photosport Quinn Tupaea feels the pain after Darcy Swain’s hit to his leg.

It’s not an unfamiliar place for the 25-year-old, after he copped a two-match ban for a head-butt in Australia’s opening test of their July series against England.

Swain was one of four players (along with team-mates Tom Wright and Jake Gordon, as well as All Black Dalton Papali’i) waved yellow cards in the enthralling trans-Tasman contest, won 39-37 by the visitors.

The result wrapped up the Bledisloe Cup for a 20th-straight year for the All Blacks ahead of next Saturday night’s return test at Eden Park.