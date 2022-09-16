Dave Rennie, Ian Foster disagree over call that handed Bledisloe Cup to the All Blacks

Bledisloe Cup rivals Dave Rennie and Ian Foster were at odds over the contentious call that decided a captivating contest at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night, with the Wallabies coach crying foul and his All Blacks opposite hailing a courageous and correct decision.

But it was Rennie’s lament, after the All Blacks had stolen a last-gasp 39-37 victory set up by French referee Mathieu Raynal’s 79th-minute call to reverse a penalty awarded to the Australians for a delay in taking the kick, that rung the most true. It appeared unduly harsh and, Rennie felt, showed “a lack of a feel for the big occasion”.

You had to feel for the Wallabies, who had come storming back to close a 31-13 second-half deficit in the final quarter, and put themselves in the box seat in the dying minutes to clinch a famous upset that would have given them, not just a shot at the Bledisloe heading to Auckland, but also the Rugby Championship.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Referee Mathieu Raynal explains to Nic White (left) and Bernard Foley his decision to reverse their relieving penalty.

The decisive moment occurred after the All Blacks appeared to have blown their shot at snatching victory at the death via a lineout-drive penalty option. The Wallabies parried the maul and then won the penalty at the breakdown to set them up splendidly with just a minute remaining.

But then this surging, see-sawing match took one final wild swing. Bernard Foley, who had played excellently in his first test in three years, took too long to make the kick for touch, Reynal blew for an All Blacks scrum and, in a flash, Jordie Barrett was across in the right corner via Will Jordan’s clutch slipped pass.

“Bernard was under the impression that time was off,” said a clearly exasperated Rennie after the game. ”The ref told him to play, but at no stage was he told, or did he believe, he was going to call a scrum from that. In most situations the clock is off and stays off.

“It sounds like the clock went off, and then he started it again. But as we know a team scores a try late and you take your time getting back to halfway, you just stop the clock, and wait till the kickoff. The disappointing thing from our point of view is it was a fantastic game of footy and we should be celebrating the game, as opposed to talking about a referee’s decision in the last minute.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Jordie Barrett and his All Blacks team-mates celebrate his match-winning try against the Wallabies.

Both Rennie and Wallabies skipper James Slipper clarified that in their long careers in the game they had never seen this ruling made in a game.

“The rulebook is complex, and I’m sure there’s something in there somewhere that is never reffed upon,” said the Wallabies’ Kiwi coach. “It’s incredibly disappointing. Down 31-13, to 13 players, we showed a huge amount of character to come back into that game and get our noses in front. So to lose it in that fashion is massively disappointing, and the boys are hurting.

“You’ve got to have a feel for the game and the situation. If you feel a team is wasting time, stop the clock and then they’ll kick it out and you play the game. Let the teams decide the outcome. It’s just a real lack of a feel for the occasion.”

Slipper said he has been left with a “sour taste” and feeling “unfulfilled” by a decision effectively plucked from nowhere. “It would be interesting if that would be the call 10 minutes into the game,” he said.

Foster, though, saw the situation through a vastly different lens. backing Reynal for having the fortitude and courage to make a ruling that cried out to be made.

“I thought it was very clear-cut,” said the All Blacks coach who has his first back-to-back victories for 2022. “They were delaying the kick, he warned him, then said time off, then said to speed up, then he said time on, and then he asked him twice to kick it. I understand there’s a contentious nature about it, but it was very clear-cut from our position.

“Part of your game management is listening to the referee, and when the referee says time on, you have to play it. We’ve got to be very careful ... people think that decided the test match ... I thought the referee was very clear with what he did, and whether people agree or disagree, he certainly had a very clear mind about it”

Morgan Hancock/Getty Images Quinn Tupaea is laid low with a serious knee injury as a result of an illegal cleanout in the Bledisloe clash in Melbourne.

The controversies did not stop there either. The coaches also disagreed over the nature of a breakdown challenge from replacement Wallabies lock Darcy Swain that earned a yellow card, and saw All Blacks midfielder Quinn Tupaea limp off with a suspected ACL rupture, and nine months out of the game.

“I’m not convinced about Darcy’s [yellow card],” said Rennie. “It was certainly nothing intentional. Ironically, he got neck-rolled prior to him cleaning out, but that wasn’t picked up.”

But Foster said the All Blacks has a “big issue” with Swain’s illegal cleanout that is likely to be revisted at the judiciary. “We’ve got a player who’s probably out for nine months and you’re not allowed to target legs on the side at cleanout past the ball. The rules are pretty clear.”

Foster also had a crack over the decision to allow Wallabies fullback Andrew Kellaway’s first try to stand without scrutiny over an apparent forward pass from Foley in the setup.

“The TMO wanted to look at what was a very suspicious forward pass and yet the conversion was allowed to be taken. So there was a bit of swings and roundabouts. In both cases it is what it is,” said the All Blacks coach.

Later, asked to clarify his understanding of why the offload to Kellaway wasn’t checked, an irked Foster added: “All I know is he (Reynal) was telling the guy not to kick the conversion because they were checking something.”

The All Blacks have likely lost Cane, Havili and Tupaea for the Eden Park rematch on Saturday week. The former two will both have to come through head injury assessments, while Tupaea looks like he has a long recovery in front of him.